High school football: Burlington Central keeps Woodstock at 4 wins

WOODSTOCK – Woodstock’s Kishwaukee River Conference game against Burlington Central on Friday is one it probably would like to forget.

The Blue Streaks (4-2, 2-1 KRC) missed their second straight opportunity to become playoff eligible, thanks to a 55-16 drubbing at the hands of the visiting Rockets (3-3, 1-2), who could do no wrong during a monster first half.

Burlington Central sophomore quarterback Jake Lenschow – making his third varsity start – threw for 332 yards and six touchdowns. Five of those TDs and 304 of his passing yards came in the first half.

“Wow, to hear I actually threw for that many yards feels wonderful, but I can’t take too much credit for that,” Lenschow said. “My offensive line was amazing out there. I don’t think I was touched all night.”

Lenschow threw TD passes to Jarret Van Acker and Nick Termini in the first quarter to make it 13-0. But it was the second quarter when he racked up a significant chunk of his yardage.

Pouring it on

After Woodstock got on the board about two minutes into the second quarter on a 35-yard field goal by Caleb Warmbier, Termini reeled off a 60-yard TD run for the Rockets. Less than three minutes later, Lenschow threw a 60-yard pass to Dejsani Beamon, making it 27-3.

Things got even worse in a hurry for Woodstock after a pair of costly turnovers. After Blue Streaks quarterback Tanner Heidtke left the game with a knee injury, backup Mike Purkey (8 for 15, 104 yards, two interceptions) was picked off deep in Rockets territory.

One play later, Lenschow hooked up with receiver Mike Kalusa through the air for an 85-yard score. Burlington Central recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and on the next play, Termini found the end zone for the third time in the half, on a 28-yard run. It was the Rockets’ second TD in an 11-second span, giving the Rockets a 41-3 lead.

Lenschow connected with Kyle Moring on a 63-yard TD strike with 14 seconds left in the half, making it 48-3 at intermission. He wrapped up his big day with a 28-yard pass to Kalusa, for his sixth TD pass of the night, on the Rockets’ opening drive of the third quarter.

“To say it was important for us to bounce back after losing to Johnsburg last week, 65-0, is an understatement,” Rockets coach Brian Melvin said. “We talk about focusing on one game at a time, but we need to win out to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. And if we get to five wins, we have to pray, and hope we have enough points.”

Staying positive

Despite the lopsided score – and knowing his team has been outscored by a combined 99-29 margin the past two weeks after starting the season 4-0 – Woodstock coach Tommy Thompson was preaching optimism after the game.

“Anytime you turn the ball over five times like we did tonight, you certainly aren’t helping your own cause one bit,” Thompson said. “We forced a pair of turnovers, too, but it wasn’t enough. We must remain positive. Our goal is still attainable, and that’s to make the playoffs.”

Things won’t get any easier for the Streaks, who travel to play state power Johnsburg next week.

“We just need to go back to basics and focus on working hard in practice all week, starting tomorrow,” Thompson said. “That includes me and the rest of our coaching staff, too. We all need to use this as a learning experience, grow, and get better. These kids are still working hard, giving it their all, and we’ve got a lot of kids who are playing hurt, or guys who are still out because of concussion protocol. We’re battling and giving it our best, anyway.”