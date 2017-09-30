Football: Soph QB Lenschow’s six TDs lead Rockets past Woodstock

WOODSTOCK – Jake Lenschow’s third time was a charm.

The Burlington Central sophomore took over at quarterback after starter Johnny DiCostanzo suffered a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus in Week 3.

Making his third varsity start, Lenschow threw for 332 yards and six touchdowns to carry the visiting Rockets past Kishwaukee River Conference opponent Woodstock 55-16 on Friday.

Five of those TDs and 304 of his passing yards came in the first half.

“Wow, to hear I actually threw for that many yards feels wonderful, but I can’t take too much credit for that,” Lenschow said. “My offensive line was amazing out there. I don’t think I was touched all night and had a ton of time to throw.”

The Blue Streaks (4-2, 2-1) missed their second straight opportunity to become playoff eligible at the hands of the Rockets (3-3, 1-2), who could do no wrong during a monster first half.

Lenschow threw TD passes to Jarret Van Acker and Nick Termini for the Rockets in the first quarter to make it 13-0. But it was the second quarter when he racked up a significant chunk of his yardage.

After Woodstock got on the board about two minutes into the second quarter on a 35-yard field goal by Caleb Warmbier, Termini reeled off a 60-yard TD run for the Rockets. Less than three minutes later, Lenschow struck again, this time on a 60-yard pass to Dejsani Beamon, making it 27-3.

Things got even worse in a hurry for Woodstock after a pair of costly turnovers. After Blue Streaks quarterback Tanner Heidtke left the game with a knee injury, backup Mike Purkey (8 for 15, 104 yards, two interceptions) was picked off deep in Rockets' territory.

One play later, Lenschow hooked up with receiver Mike Kalusa through the air for an 85-yard score. Burlington Central recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff, and on the next play, Termini found the end zone for the third time in the half, on a 28-yard run. It was the Rockets' second TD in an 11-second span, giving the Rockets a 41-3 lead.

Lenschow connected with Kyle Moring on a 63-yard TD strike with 14 seconds left in the half, making it 48-3 at intermission. He wrapped up his big day with a 28-yard pass to Kalusa, for his sixth TD pass of the night, on the Rockets' opening drive of the third quarter. Lenschow was pulled from the game to begin the fourth quarter.

The Rockets rebounded in a big way from consecutive losses to Richmond-Burton and undefeated Johnsburg.

“To say it was important for us to bounce back after losing to Johnsburg last week, 65-0, is an understatement,” Rockets coach Brian Melvin said. “We talk about focusing on one game at a time, but we need to win out to guarantee a spot in the playoffs. And if we get to five wins, we have to pray, and hope we have enough points.”