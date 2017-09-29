Football: Plainfield North rolls over Joliet Central

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North, coming off one-point losses the previous two weeks, broke big plays on the opening play of its first three possessions Friday night and celebrated homecoming with a 62-13 Southwest Prairie Conference victory over Joliet Central.

The Tigers’ Marcellus Moore took a swing pass from Brady Miller on the first play from scrimmage and turned on the jets for a 56-yard touchdown play. On the next possession, Dillon McCarthy broke a 45-yard run to set up his own 20-yard TD run.

Next, Garret Cook journeyed 55 yards before being bumped out at the Central 2, and Colin Creghin took it in from there. McCarthy tacked on a 13-yard run to make it 28-0 after one quarter.

The second-quarter bonanza for the Tigers (4-2, 4-2) included McCarthy’s 83-yard run, Moore’s 65-yarder and Creghin’s 48-yarder. Central (0-6, 0-6) got on the board when Samuel Goin caught a 12-yard pass from Zach Wisneski late in the second quarter, but trailed, 56-7, at half.

The Steelmen’s other score came when Gregory Elmore caught a 95-yard pass from Wisneski in the third quarter. Canyon Bownes and Greg Budig chipped in short scoring runs for North.

“Marcellus Moore is only a sophomore but we need to get him the ball in a variety of ways,” North coach Tim Kane said. “Our receivers made some great blocks tonight. Garret Cook, Steve Maksimovic, Greg Budig and Moore made some great blocks. They take a lot of pride in blocking and really have worked hard on it the last two weeks.

“Offensively, we had a lot of different guys make big plays. It was nice to get a lot of guys into the game.”

McCarthy finished with 161 rushingyards in four carries, and Creghin added 111 in seven carries.

Central coach Brett Boyter noted that his roster contains "a lot of inexperienced juniors and sophomores, and there are little things we can take away from a game like this to get better, like offensively making the right read and getting set properly in different formations. "Plainfield North is an excellent team and the fastest team we have seen, a lot faster than we are. They execute very well."

UNSUNG HERO​

Plainfield North sophomore Marcellus Moore totaled 128 yards in only three touches and threw a key block to spring Dillon McCarthy for his 83-yard touchdown run.

QUICK STATS

Joliet Central 0 6 7 0 - 13

Plainfield North 28 28 0 6 - 62

First: PN - Moore 56 pass from Miller (Wood kick) 11:42

First: PN - McCarthy 20 run (Wood kick) 6:51

First: PN - Creghin 2 run (Wood kick) 3:13

First: PN - McCarthy 13 run (Wood kick) 1:53

Second: PN - McCarthy 83 run (Wood kick) 10:37

Second: PN - Creghin 48 run (Wood kick) 9:20

Second: PN - Moore 65 run (Wood kick) 7:11

Second: JC - Samuel Goin 12 pass from Wisneski (kick failed (2:51)

Second: PN - Bownes 2 run (Wood kick) 0:11

Third: JC - Elmore 95 pass from Wisneski (Alejos kick) 10:26

Fourth: PN - Budig 5 run (run failed) 7:54

TEAM STATISTICS

First down - JC 9, PN 16; rushing yards - JC 59, PN 442; yards passing - JC 196, PN 61; total yards - JC 255, PN 503; fumbles lost - JC 0, PN 0; penalties - JC 1-15, PN 4-40.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: JC - Wisneski 2-2, King 3-11, Johnson 8-9, Alejos 6-19, Helman 3-18; PN - Budig 3-8, McCarthy 4-161, Creghin 7-111, Cook 1-55, Moore 1-65, Bownes 10-42.

Passing: JC Wisneski 8-18-1i-177-1i, King 1-2-9-0i; PN - Miller 3-4-61-0i.

Receiving: JC - Derbas 1-22, Johnson 1-minus 3, King 1-2, Honiotes 2-43, Goin 2-28, Elmore 2-104; PN - Moore 2-63, Cook 1-minus 2.