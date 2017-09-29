Football: It’s Batavia, in a blowout

GENEVA – The last time Geneva failed to score a point against Batavia, one would have to go back all the way to 2006 – then a playoff loss.

Fast forward 11 years, Batavia did it again, a 49-0 rout on Friday at Burgess Field in Geneva. It was the 18th time Batavia has shut out Geneva in the series, and the Bulldogs’ seventh straight win in the series dating back to 2011.

"We really had great focus coming into this game," said Batavia coach Dennis Piron, undefeated against Geneva. "Defensively, our game-planning has been stellar all year. Offensively, our red zone worked this week. We worked very, very hard to clean up a lot of stuff that last week that kept us from scoring a lot of points."

Meeting for the rivalry's 99th matchup, the Vikings' offense sputtered, punting five times and turning the ball over twice, not counting a turnover on downs in the first half.

Batavia’s (6-0, 4-0) defense clamped down on Geneva quarterback Bobby Murray, harassing him to a 8-for-24,104-yard night with one interception.

"Credit to [Batavia]. We're not doing the things we need to do. We're not doing the little things," Geneva coach Rob Wicinski said. "We sure didn't give ourselves a chance. Hopefully, lesson learned. There's still a lot of football left to play."

Batavia quarterback Riley Cooper shook off an interception on the Bulldogs' first drive and engineered the offense to near perfection. The senior finished 14-for-16 for 294 yards and two passing scores and one rushing.

"After the interception, the coaches told me to calm down," Cooper said. "The O-line did a great job today. The receivers did a really nice job helping me out."

The Bulldogs' running back rotation of Reggie Phillips (nine rushes, 26 yards, two touchdowns), Elijah Green (four rushes, 14 yards), Jeremiah Evers (10 rushes, 79 yards, one touchdown) Art Taylor (seven rushes, 61 yards, one touchdown) and Jared Martin (four rushes, 21 yards) pounded the Vikings' defensive line, creating plenty of favorable passing situations all game long.

The Vikings (3-3, 2-2) have had to compensate for some heavy losses in the rushing attack. Starter Brendan Krohe and Aidan Morell were already nursing injuries before Lavonte Jones suffered a separated shoulder in last week's game against Larkin.

Fullback Reilly Waldoch has been converted to running back for the time being, and found little room to open up things for the offense. Waldoch finished with 15 rushes for 34 yards.

After the interception, Batavia bounced back on their third drive with a 13-play drive that bled into the second quarter.

Using their strong running rushing attack to drive the field, Batavia was able to open up the passing game. Cooper had back-to-back completions of 24 yards, and Phillips took care of the rest two plays later with a two-yard score, and a 7-0 Batavia lead with 10:38 remaining in the second quarter.

Phillips would find the end zone again on their next possession in five plays for the 14-point lead with 6:29 remaining. After a Geneva punt, Cooper struck quickly with senior wideout Eric Peterson on a 51-yard strike with 3:27 left to increase the lead to 21.

Geneva found some life, however. Murray hit senior Ian Hanson with a 25-yard pass and later with Jacob Temple with a 14-yard pass to move the chains. Geneva got it as close to the Batavia two-yard line, but was stuffed on 3rd-and-1. Murray, rolling out to his right, couldn't connect with his receiver on the 4th down try, and Geneva ended the first half down 21.

From there, the rout was on.

Batavia scored touchdowns on their next four possessions – a Cooper keeper, a 10-yard pass to Peterson, an Evers 19-yard scamper and Art Taylor’s 38-yard score.