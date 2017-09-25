High school football notes: Cary-Grove searches for positives after loss to Huntley

Cary-Grove rarely finds itself in situations like the one it faced Friday night against Huntley.

Teams rarely score 30 points against the Trojans. That’s happened only five times since the 2012 season, yet Huntley put up 35 on C-G in the first half.

C-G proved why it is ranked No. 2 in The Associated Press Class 6A poll in the second half, battling back despite having fullback Max Skol (knee) and running back Danny Daigle (shoulder) on the bench with injuries.

The Trojans, who once trailed by 23, cut the margin to three early in the fourth quarter before losing, 41-32, to the Red Raiders, who are No. 10 in 8A.

C-G coach Brad Seaburg was proud and frustrated at the same time.

“Our kids competed so hard, and what I talked to them about was how we put ourselves in a situation where we had to compete like that to get the game close,” Seaburg said. “On the one hand, I was extremely proud of how we competed, but on the other I was disappointed with the results in the first half.”

C-G (3-2 overall, 3-2 Fox Valley Conference) got big second halves from fullback Max Buss and running back Michael Boyd in place of Skol and Daigle. The defense came up with stops and a turnover, and the Trojans made things interesting.

Seaburg said their defensive problems had a lot to do with Huntley quarterback Eric Mooney’s terrific speed. Mooney ran 80 yards on the second play for a touchdown.

“Everything starts with their quarterback; he’s very elusive,” Seaburg said. “Many teams probably will say this after playing these guys: We had guys in the right spots, we just didn’t make plays. He was able to shake some defenders and make plays.”

Seaburg said Skol has a sprained knee and is day-to-day and that Daigle had an MRI on Monday and did not yet know the results. C-G is hoping Daigle’s injury will not end his season.

Skol went back into the game for a few plays, then came back out. Daigle spent the rest of the game on the sideline with his right arm in a sling. His injury happened on a noncontact play when a tipped pass fell between him and a Huntley defender. Daigle fell awkwardly to the turf on his shoulder.

Costly turnovers

McHenry gained 187 of its 267 total yards in the second half of a 27-3 loss to Jacobs. The Warriors even outgained Jacobs in the second half, despite not putting any points on the scoreboard.

Three turnovers quickly ended promising possessions for the Warriors, including one drive of more than 70 yards.

“We did a really nice job running the ball tonight, inside and outside,” McHenry coach Nat Zunkel said. “We had a 1-2 punch with (Braden) Crowley and (Mikey) McManus. McManus more the inside guy and Crowley with the speed on the outside. We’ve done a nice job there.”

McManus rushed for 59 yards on 16 carries. Crowley carried the ball five times for 40 yards. Crowley caught five passes for 51 yards. He also completed a pass on a trick play for a 32-yard gain.

The pass kept McHenry’s drive alive just after halftime, trailing 13-3. Later in the possession, McHenry had a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, but a fumble cost it a chance to pull within a score.

“When you’re not putting up the points you need, then it falls on your defense,” Zunkel said. “We couldn’t combat that. Their size took over.”

The Warriors (2-3, 1-3 FVC) now have a hole to dig out of if they are to return to the postseason.

Scott set to return

Marian Central quarterback Gavin Scott, who rushed for 348 yards in basically two games, is scheduled to return this week as the Hurricanes (2-3, 0-3 East Suburban Catholic Conference) host St. Viator (3-2, 2-1).

Scott suffered a sprained knee early in the Hurricanes’ 27-0 loss to Benet in Week 3. Wide receiver A.J. Golembiewski has started at quarterback the past two games and can go back to catching passes instead of throwing them.

Scott, who averages 11.6 yards a carry, started last season for Marian and helped lead the Hurricanes to the Class 5A playoff quarterfinals. He suffered a sprained ankle and missed the quarterfinal game against Vernon Hills, a 17-0 loss. He has thrown for 346 yards and eight touchdowns.

Golembiewski played well for being out of position at quarterback. He completed 36 of 56 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns in Marian’s losses to Marist and Joliet Catholic.

Marian can afford only one more loss and still hope to make the playoffs.