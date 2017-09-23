High school football notes: Huntley achieves rare feat vs. Cary-Grove

Seeing Huntley do whatever it wanted offensively was not strange considering the Red Raiders’ speed and talent.

But watching it happen to Cary-Grove, a traditionally strong defensive team that grudgingly gives up yards or points, was remarkable.

Historic even.

Quarterback Eric Mooney led the assault on C-G in the Raiders’ 41-32 Fox Valley Conference victory. Huntley’s first half was stunning, 35 points and 409 total yards against a defensive unit that had allowed only 54 points total in four games.

Only twice in the previous 16 seasons had C-G yielded 40 points in a game (a 42-18 loss to Wheaton North in 2013 and a 41-35 overtime loss to McHenry in 2003). In fact, from the 2004 through 2011 seasons, the Trojans never allowed 30 points in a single game. It’s happened only five times since 2012, and two of those were state championship games.

“You always want to come out attacking and score,” said Mooney, who raced past defenders for an 80-yard touchdown on Huntley’s second play. “It happened that we broke a couple plays at the beginning and got momentum. A couple of long plays is evident to the speed we have on our offensive side.”

Mooney then used play-action and hit wide receiver Mike Boland for touchdowns of 46 and 72 yards in the first quarter.

“You get everybody in the box trying to stop (running back) Melvin (Aninagyei-Bonsu) and Eric, it kind of opens up the back end,” Raiders coach Matt Zimolzak said. “When they want to go 1-on-1 with our receivers, Eric can get them the ball.”

Mooney could have had more yards, but he had one first-down pass tipped by his receiver and picked off, then had another that would have gone for a touchdown dropped. Still, he showed he could throw the deep ball Friday night.

Getting their due: Aninagyei-Bonsu had a 72-yard touchdown run in the first half, and Mooney knew precisely who should receive credit.

“Our O-line came ready to play tonight,” he said. “Melvin and I know we have five big hosses up there. Their blocking was phenomenal.”

The Raiders’ offensive line is comprised of Joey Wilson, Justin Precour, Cade Golembeck, Ben Dworski and Tommy Ryan.

Looking ahead: That win likely will keep Huntley (4-1 overall, 4-1 FVC) in The Associated Press Class 8A top 10 for the rest of the season. It also should solidify a better seed and a first-round home playoff game if the Raiders win out.

C-G (3-2, 3-2) is No. 2 in Class 6A and did not fall in the poll after its season-opening loss to No. 1 Prairie Ridge. The Trojans should not drop far this week, either, especially after playing a strong second half and making the game tight. At one point they trailed, 35-12, and managed 20 consecutive points.

Plus, they did that with fullback Max Skol (knee) and running back Danny Daigle (shoulder) injured on the sideline.

Biggest fan: Mooney took some time for a little extra practice Thursday night when he showed up at assistant coach Craig Kastning’s house. Kastning, the owner of CKFit, also works as the team’s conditioning coach.

Mooney tossed a football around with Kastning’s 4-year-old son, Carter, for an hour Thursday. Carter showed up for Friday’s game wearing his Mooney jersey No. 5.

When asked who won the game, Carter said, “Eric Mooney.”

When Mooney was done with postgame interviews, he walked with Carter, holding hands to the Raiders’ locker room.