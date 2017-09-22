December 04, 2023
News - DeKalb County
News - DeKalb CountyAlerts | Daily ChronicleBusiness | Daily ChronicleBreaking | Daily ChronicleCrime & Courts | Daily ChronicleCrime Brief | Daily ChronicleEducation | Daily ChronicleElection | Daily ChronicleGovernment | Daily ChronicleLocal News | Daily ChronicleMarketing | Daily ChronicleNation & World | Daily ChroniclePolice Reports | Daily ChronicleState | Daily Chronicle
News - DeKalb County

Supremely guilty – Illinois Supreme Court upholds Drew Peterson conviction

By Joseph Hosey
The court handed down its 40-page decision Thursday morning, and the Will County state’s attorney, the prosecutor who put Peterson away, called it the “ultimate vindication” of his decision to use hearsay evidence against the convicted killer. “This is the ultimate vindication of what we did in our 10-year struggle to convince the public against all odds that we had the evidence necessary to convict him of killing Kathleen Savio, and the court makes that very clear that we did that,” State’s Attorney James Glasgow said.

The court handed down its 40-page decision Thursday morning, and the Will County state’s attorney, the prosecutor who put Peterson away, called it the “ultimate vindication” of his decision to use hearsay evidence against the convicted killer. “This is the ultimate vindication of what we did in our 10-year struggle to convince the public against all odds that we had the evidence necessary to convict him of killing Kathleen Savio, and the court makes that very clear that we did that,” State’s Attorney James Glasgow said.

The Illinois Supreme Court affirmed disgraced former Bolingbrook police Sgt. Drew Peterson’s 2012 murder conviction.

The court handed down its 40-page decision Thursday morning, and the Will County state’s attorney, the prosecutor who put Peterson away, called it the “ultimate vindication” of his decision to use hearsay evidence against the convicted killer.

“This is the ultimate vindication of what we did in our 10-year struggle to convince the public against all odds that we had the evidence necessary to convict him of killing Kathleen Savio, and the court makes that very clear that we did that,” State’s Attorney James Glasgow said.

Crime and Courts
Joseph Hosey

Joseph Hosey

Joe Hosey became editor of The Herald-News in 2018. As a reporter, he covered the disappearance of Stacy Peterson and criminal investigation of her husband, former Bolingbrook police Sgt. Drew Peterson. He was the 2015 Illinois Journalist of the Year and 2014 National Press Club John Aubuchon Press Freedom Award winner.