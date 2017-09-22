Supremely guilty – Illinois Supreme Court upholds Drew Peterson conviction

The court handed down its 40-page decision Thursday morning, and the Will County state’s attorney, the prosecutor who put Peterson away, called it the “ultimate vindication” of his decision to use hearsay evidence against the convicted killer. “This is the ultimate vindication of what we did in our 10-year struggle to convince the public against all odds that we had the evidence necessary to convict him of killing Kathleen Savio, and the court makes that very clear that we did that,” State’s Attorney James Glasgow said.

The Illinois Supreme Court affirmed disgraced former Bolingbrook police Sgt. Drew Peterson’s 2012 murder conviction.

The court handed down its 40-page decision Thursday morning, and the Will County state’s attorney, the prosecutor who put Peterson away, called it the “ultimate vindication” of his decision to use hearsay evidence against the convicted killer.

“This is the ultimate vindication of what we did in our 10-year struggle to convince the public against all odds that we had the evidence necessary to convict him of killing Kathleen Savio, and the court makes that very clear that we did that,” State’s Attorney James Glasgow said.