Sycamore Middle School has named its Students of the Month for August. The sixth-grade students are Ty Devito, Rocio Cuautle, Grace Lichthardt and Max Crutcher. The seventh-grade students are Sophie Briscoe, Ryan Polly, Jaila Hillmer and Nicolas Zurko. The eighth-grade students are Georgia Arhos, Jacob Bliujus, Sarah Siddiqui and Penelope Giese. (Photo provided)