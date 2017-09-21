Herron: Minooka hopes to build on victory at Plainfield North

I recall talking to some people about the hiring of Terry McCombs as Minooka’s head football coach during the offseason.

While having positive things to say about the veteran coach, they were surprised by the hiring and had a tough time believing that the bold move would work out that well.

Having been familiar with McCombs during his days at Bloomington some 35 years ago while I was a college student at the University of Illinois, I knew that the veteran of nearly half a century of coaching was a highly respected man in a variety of settings.

After his own success at Bloomington, he worked with John Belskis on many successful teams while serving as Downers Grove South’s athletic director, and then joined forces with Hud Venerable at both Normal Community and Lincoln-Way Central.

Although it was highly unusual to hire a man who hadn’t served as a head coach in a quarter of a century, if people thought that McCombs was just going to go through the motions in his return to the head coaching ranks, they definitely were mistaken.

With Belskis reuniting with him, and longtime Minooka administrator Bob Williams also joining the coaching staff, Minooka has a rare case of having three hall of fame coaches on its staff, in addition to some young coaches with promising futures.

While four games may be too early to judge success, Minooka’s 23-22 comeback victory at Plainfield North on Friday definitely provided a huge boost for those involved with an Indians’ program that only has advanced to the state playoffs once in the past five years.

In a similar scenario to their opener, where the Indians fell behind, 14-0, at Oswego less than three minutes into the contest, Minooka trailed the Tigers, 14-0, less than eight minutes into the game as North piled up 193 total yards and 166 passing yards in the first quarter.

But Minooka pulled to within 14-7 in the final minute of the first half and moved ahead 15-14 in the third quarter. They seemed to be in control before a muffed punt helped the Tigers grab a 22-15 lead with just more than three minutes remaining.

However, the Indians weren’t fazed with trying to rally late against a North program that played for a state title a year ago. Minooka scored a touchdown with 57 seconds left and made the 2-point conversion to claim one of the program’s biggest wins in some time.

“I was thinking, here’s Oswego revisited,” McCombs said. “But do you know what we told the kids? We’ve been here before and we came back against Oswego, so let’s finish the job. Our kids believe that they can win and believe that if they keep fighting that good things will happen, and they’re doing it and our cheering for each other. This team will not fold.

“We don’t have the speed that Plainfield North has, but we have good, quick kids. Their quarterback looked like an All-American in the first quarter but we made some adjustments. These kids are great about that since they listen and make adjustments and that’s a sign of a good football team. And it doesn’t get any easier since Plainfield Central is 3-1.”

After handing North its first loss, Minooka is in the thick of a tight Southwest Prairie Conference race. The Indians host darkhorse Plainfield Central in an unexpected clash of 3-1 squads while the Tigers hope to bounce back with a win at unbeaten Oswego East. Perennial SPC champ Oswego, which lost in week two to North, is also off to a 3-1 start.

The development of Indians quarterback Zach Gessner has been a big key for Minooka. With several players to compliment him on offense and a hard-hitting defense to provide support, the senior has shown great strides since the start of the season.

“Johnny Belskis has done a good job with him,” said McCombs of his quarterback. “What John tells him is that everyone looks to the quarterback to be the leader. You have to show the confidence and the kids will have the confidence. He’s listened and learned and every day he is improving.

“The kids are believing in themselves now so it’s about who wants to step up and get the job done. Our theme is bringing a rope out here and they all hold the rope because if you’re hanging over a ledge, who do you want to be holding the end of the rope for you? That’s what we’re talking about. Hang on to the rope and everyone is hanging on to it.”

While Tigers coach Tim Kane was disappointed that his squad suffered their first defeat, his focus is on getting them prepared to make another long run during the postseason. Friday’s game at Oswego East provides a perfect chance for North to make its own statement.

“Their kids made some plays, so credit to them,” Kane said. “It was hard to move the ball when we had as many drops as we did. Wed had to do little things right and we didn’t do enough of those things right. Their kids and coaches did a great job and obviously I didn’t do as good a job as I should have for our kids, and that’s disappointing.

“It was a back-and-forth game and the bottom line was that they made one more play than we did. It was a close game and it’s never fun to lose. But I told them that one game doesn’t define your season, it’s about how you’re going to respond after a tough loss and we’ll find out about what are kids are made of, and that’s the fun part about sports.”