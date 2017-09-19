Football: Bulldogs’ defense has speed to burn

Batavia nose guard Max McFadden welcomed the subtle but important change.

After playing defensive tackle last season, McFadden was shifted to nose guard for his senior season.

Before the start of the season, Batavia defensive coordinator Matt Holm decided to alter the look of the defense to take advantage of a plethora of speedy and talented players. The Bulldogs’ defense utilized a 4-3 base for years, but changed to 3-4 this season.

Instead of a normal one-on-one situation, the 5-foot-10, 235-pound McFadden is often battling two offensive linemen per snap. He calls the experience tiring, but fun.

“It has made our defense more dynamic and we have more speed on the field,” he said. “It’s why I think we are so effective compared to last year. For me, I like the challenge of taking on two (linemen) at a time. It’s a very hard position and not very glorious, but I like it.”

Through four games – all dominating wins – the results have been better than projected, Batavia coach Dennis Piron said.

The Bulldogs have allowed 61 rushing yards this season and opponents are averaging 15 yards rushing per game for less than a yard per rush attempt. The Bulldogs held Streamwood and Elgin to a combined minus-three yards rushing.

“We have been dominant on defense,” Piron said. “We have been so solid against the run and gotten after the quarterback. We’re fast, athletic and fly to the ball. This is a very explosive defense.”

With five starters back on defense, the Bulldogs have relied on their experience. That includes several players who received extensive snaps last season in a reserve role.

Piron said the Bulldogs are ready for the tougher challenges ahead on the schedule, starting with this week’s Upstate Eight River home game against St. Charles East (3-1, 1-1).

“We have our hands full because we will be facing some pretty good offenses in the next five weeks,” Piron said. “We will see if this trend continues, but right now, I really like what I see from us on defense.”

Free safety Michael Niemiec, who has 25 tackles, said the Bulldogs’ defense can play sideline-to-sideline because of their overall speed.

“Our defense has a lot more speed,” Niemiec said. “We have a big defensive line and our defensive ends almost play like linebackers. They are quick and fly to the ball. We have a lot more speed this year than in years past.”

The combination of an improved and stingy defense to go with an efficient, quick-strike offense full of playmakers is reason expectations are high for another extended playoff run for the Bulldogs.

Senior quarterback Riley Cooper has completed 71 percent of his passes (41-of-58) for 564 yards and nine touchdowns in limited play. Reggie Phillips, Jeremiah Evers and Artavion Taylor have each rushed for at least 147 yards.

But the defense has shined with 10 sacks, four interceptions and 19 pass deflections.

“We put a lot of work in, but it’s nice to see the numbers we’ve put up and people can’t run against us,” Piron said. “We’ve been pretty dominant. We have surprised a lot of teams. Our defense has put it all together for us. We’re really excited what’s happening on that side of the ball.”