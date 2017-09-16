Two INT returns power NIU to win at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. – Northern Illinois got just enough scoring, from its offense and defense, to pull off an upset Saturday.

The Huskies won, 21-17, at Nebraska stunning a crowd of 89,664 which grew angsty throughout the game.

It was Northern Illinois’ eighth win against a Big 10 school, and fourth since 2013. Jordan Huff ran for 101 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Northern Illinois’ defense came up with big plays all day, perhaps none more so than stopping Nebraska on 4th-and-7 at the Huskies’ 33-yard line with 5:31 remaining.

Defensive lineman Kyle Pugh got to Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee, whose wobbly pass was knocked down by defensive back Mycial Allen. That scenario played out often Saturday. The Huskies (2-1) picked up two first downs on the next drive, but eventually punted into the end zone with 3:09 remaining. The drive went nowhere. Sutton Smith had a sack on third down and then Josh Corcoran intercepted Lee, essentially ending the game.

Northern Illinois’ defense had a once-in-a-lifetime first quarter, returning two interceptions for touchdowns. Nebraska moved the ball well on its first drive until Shawun Lurry anticipated Lee’s pass and darted in front of the receiver. Once caught, it was all over as Lurry went 87 yards for the score. Nebraska was backed up after a punt when Lee was nearly sacked by defensive end Drequan Brown. Lee just managed to get the pass away, but regretted it as the rushed throw found Jawuan Johnson who returned it unabated for 25 yards and a score. Nebraska had the ball for 11:42 of the first quarter (78 percent of the time) but trailed 14-0.

The Cornhuskers struggled offensively in the first half. They no doubt missed starting running back Tre Bryant, who was injured a week ago, but the biggest issue was the offensive line. The Huskies were able to generate a pass rush from every angle. Northern Illinois’ defensive line also pushed ahead on the first half’s final play – a 37-yard field goal attempt. William Lee tipped the kick which landed in the end zone, keeping the score 14-0.

Many in the announced crowd of 89,664 booed as the Cornhuskers left the field. Northern Illinois played mistake-free until a glaring blunder on special teams. Punt returner Jalen Embry touched a bouncing punt, and Nebraska recovered after a prolonged scramble at the Huskies’ 2-yard line. Lee scrambled for a four-yard touchdown two plays later. A field goal with 15 seconds left in the third made it 14-10 Northern Illinois and it stayed that way until Lee scored a touchdown on a one-yard run with 11:14 remaining.

The short score was set up by a 36-yard completion on third down two plays prior. It was Nebraska’s first lead of the game, but the Huskies’ dormant offense came to life when it was most critical. Northern Illinois had 20-yards in the second half prior to a 75-yard scoring drive midway through the fourth quarter. Santacaterina had completions of 16 and 47 yards, then Jordan Huff scored form the 2, putting Northern Illinois ahead, 21-17, with 8:52 remaining.