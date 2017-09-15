Football: Minooka rallies late to edge Plainfield North

PLAINFIELD – After overcoming a 14-0 deficit less than eight minutes into Friday’s Southwest Prairie Conference football game at Plainfield North, Minooka scored the next 15 points and looked to be in the driver’s seat heading into the final minutes.

But after the Tigers recovered a fumble deep in Indian territory and scored to go up 22-15, it looked like the visitors might walk away disappointed. However, Minooka rallied again and not only scored a touchdown with 57 seconds left but also added the two-point conversion to give it a 23-22 victory.

The Indians (3-1, 3-1) started the winning drive at their 30 with 3:16 left and got in the red zone when Zach Gessner (22-35, 202 passing) threw a 43-yard pass to Colin Schuster (2-85 receiving) to place the ball at the three. Two plays later, Owen Kapple (15-55 rushing) ran in from a yard out and on the two-point try, Gessner connected with a wide-open Adrian Paige.

"We came out a little slow but we went into the half with confidence and we kept our confidence up the whole time," Gessner said. "The biggest thing that helped us with that win is that we never gave up. Beating them is a great feeling and we're on cloud nine right now. We really needed this win and it's a great confidence booster for us. Now we'll go back to work to get better since next week is a new week and we want to go 1-0 each week."

North (3-1, 3-1) caught a big break when Colin Creghin recovered a fumble at Minooka's 13 with 4:09 to go. Brady Miller (22-41, 290 passing) tossed an 8-yard pass to Zach Nadle for a touchdown and then connected with Garrett Cook (3-61 receiving) for two points with 3:23 left to make it 22-15.

In the final minute of the third quarter, Schuster hauled in a 42-yard pass and Tyler Haase went in from a yard out on the next play and then added a two-point run to give the Indians a 15-14 lead. Minooka scored its first touchdown with less than a minute left in the second quarter when Gessner threw a 7-yard pass to Max Christiano, who also stood out defensively.

After yielding 193 total and 166 passing yards in the first 12 minutes, Minooka limited the Tigers to negative-eight rushing and 69 total yards during the final half.

"This is by far the best defense that I've ever played with," Christiano said. "We all trust each other since we've been playing together forever. Everybody was saying that we were going to lose but I expected this. We were down in our first game and had to claw back, so we knew that we could do this. We had confidence in our defense and our team, no matter who's out there. It's a great win and we want to keep playing hard like this the whole season.

The Tigers scored just 1:01 into the contest on a 48-yard pass from Miller to Cook and then went up 14-0 later in that quarter on a 2-yard run by Dillon McCarthy (5-88 receiving).

UNSUNG HERO

Colin Schuster, Minooka

The Indians senior flanker caught a 42-yard pass in the third quarter that set up one score and a 43-yard pass in the final quarter that led to the winning touchdown in a 23-22 victory.

GAME STATS

Minooka 23, Plainfield North 22

Minooka 0 7 8 8 – 23

Plainfield North 14 0 0 8 – 22

First: PN – Cook 48 pass from Miller (Wood kick) 10:59 First: PN – McCarthy 2 run (Wood kick) 4:12 Second: Min – Christian 7 pass from Gessner (Hudak kick) 0:40 Third: Min – Haase 1 run (Haase run) 0:42 Fourth: PN – Nadle 8 pass from Miller (Cook pass from Miller) 3:23 Fourth: Min – Kapple 1 run (Paige from Gessner) 0:57

TEAM STATISTICS First downs - Min 15, PN 13; yards rushing - Min 51, PN 45; yards passing - Min 202, PN 290; total yards - Min 253, PN 335; fumbles lost - Min 1, PN 0; penalties - Min 3-29, PN 8-71.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS Rushing: Min - Kapple 15-55, Haase 3-6, Johnson 2-6, Gonzalez 2-4, Gessner 2-1, Kropke 1-2, Christiano 1-(-23), total 26-51; PN - Miller 5-37, McCarthy 8-7, Stiffend 6-9, Cook 1-(-1), Nadle 1-(-2), Moore 1-(-5), total 22-45.

Passing: Min - Gessner 22-35-202-2i; PN - Miller 22-41-290-0i.

Receiving: Min - Etzkorn 11-43, Schuster 2-85, Vercler 2-33, Christiano 2-13, Fruscione 2-13, Johnson 2-7, Savickas 1-8; PN - McCarthy 5-88, Cook 3-61, Nadle 4-37, Moore 4-35, Creghin 2-28, McGrail 1-22, Watkins 2-10, Nowak 1-9.