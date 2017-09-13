High school football: Q&A with Johnsburg QB Adam Jayko, player of the week

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 175

Johnsburg football quarterback Adam Jayko passed for 426 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-10 win over Richmond-Burton on Friday. Jayko completed 21 of his 28 pass attempts. He also made two field goals and all four extra points for the Skyhawks. Readers of the Northwest Herald voted Jayko the football player of the week for his performance in Week 3.

What’s the most fun: Throwing a touchdown pass, intercepting a pass, or making a field goal? Throwing a touchdown. The energy from it is a lot more exciting.

How did you get into kicking? Back in junior football days, I always could kick the ball farther than anyone, and I just found it as a strength. I worked at it a lot and got to where I am today.

What’s the longest field goal you’ve ever made? Not in a game, I’ve hit a 60-yarder.

What about in a game? In a game, 45.

What are three things you can’t go a day without? Definitely a football. My family. And probably granola bars.

Do you have any nicknames? Not really. People usually just call me Jayko.

Who would play you in a movie? Mark Wahlberg. I just feel like he’s funny, hardworking and he’s in a lot of movies.

If you’re playing Major League Baseball, what would be your walk-up song? Probably “All of the Lights” (by Kanye West, featuring Rihanna and Kid Cudi).

What’s your ideal meal? A big T-bone steak with a baked potato and grilled green beans.

Do you have a favorite TV show? I don’t have time to watch TV. Not really. College football, if that counts.

Who’s your favorite athlete who’s not a football player? Derek Jeter.

What’s your favorite thing to do on a day off? Hang out on the lake. Go boating and wakeboarding.

Who’s your funniest teammate? (Senior wide receiver and defensive back) Jake Cramer. The kid has the best dance moves on the team by far, has the best jokes on the team and his personality lightens up the whole team when we need it most.

