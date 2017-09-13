Football: ‘Huge’ Oswego junior running back Charles Coleman opening eyes

The first impression was refreshingly candid.

“Gosh, that dude is huge,” Joliet West’s opposing coaches observed from the Oswego press box during last Friday’s game.

The “dude” is Oswego junior Charles Coleman. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, his sheer size is indeed eye-­opening for a high school running back.

He’ll be on an even bigger radar after his 27-carry, 140-yard, two-touchdown effort in the Panthers’ win against Joliet West.

It was Coleman’s first game over 100 yards this year, inspired by a “conversation” with his Oswego coaches in practice.

“It was more an elevated voice,” Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. “We wanted him constantly pushing, moving the pile. If there was nothing, get two yards. Sometimes you have to throw it out there to a kid, put it on the line. Charles answered.”

Coleman confessed that he did run a little harder, and a little faster than in previous weeks. He also lowered his pad level.

Hard to believe, but Coleman’s size does come with disadvantages.

“Being 6-foot-2, it’s hard to stay low consistently,” Coleman said. “Pad level for me is the biggest thing. When I keep a low pad level it makes it easier to run through people.”

Coleman’s first position growing up, no surprise, was defensive end. He lost weight, and coaches convinced Coleman to convert to running back.

He said he ran for 36 touchdowns at the sophomore level last year. By midseason, he was splitting time on the sophomore and varsity.

“I looked at the first half of sophomore games and I told him ‘You’re out here toying with people,’” Cooney said, “’you need faster competition.’’ He stands out to college recruiters that come to see our Division I guys. They’re shocked he is a running back.”

Coleman’s recruiting is heating up. He went to Toledo, and a North Central satellite camp this summer. He plans to visit Miami (Ohio) and Syracuse the next two weeks, and after that Western Michigan.

He’s most focused, though, on Oswego’s next six-plus games.

“That Plainfield North loss, it got to us,” Coleman said. “It showed us not to get too high-headed. We want to get back to playing Panther football.”

Wolves’ lineup maneuvers: Games like Oswego East’s 35-0 win over Joliet Central in Week 3 has allowed Wolves’ coach Tyson LeBlanc some flexibility with a few of his two-way players.

BJ Graves got his most action on offense, and ran for 79 yards and three touchdowns. But he barely was on the field defensively. Similarly, lineman Kyle Eberly didn’t play the whole second half.

“BJ is a great player, but we had some guys we were able to get some valuable game experience,” LeBlanc said. “We’ve been rotating Adam Green and Trent Hutton at the same position, and we were able to play them side by side.”

Oswego East was also able to sit out Illinois recruit Antwain Walker and Jack Cooper with nagging injuries. Both are expected back this Friday.

“Playing both sides of the ball is tough,” LeBlanc said. “We want to be smart with how we utilize those kids.”