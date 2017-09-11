High school football notes: Johnsburg picks up pace on offense

Johnsburg scored a lot of points last season on its run to the IHSA Class 4A football state championship game. Through three games in 2017, the Skyhawks again are scoring in bunches.

But Skyhawks fans might notice a faster tempo on offense.

In Friday’s win over Richmond-Burton, Johnsburg spread out five wide receivers often and rarely huddled up between plays.

“Tempo is everything for us,” quarterback Adam Jayko said. “We’re fast nonstop.”

Jayko threw for 426 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-10 win over R-B. Brody Frazier caught eight of his passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns.

Jayko, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound seems to be the perfect guy to run the attack. He has yet to throw an interception. On the season, he has thrown for 901 yards and has 13 touchdown passes with no interceptions. Jayko has completed 75 percent of his passes.

“He’s a great player throwing some money balls to me again,” Frazier said. “He’s always on top of his tame.”

So far, an offensive line of entirely new faces has been solid.

“[Jayko] gets rid of the ball so quick, and our pass protection has been really tough,” coach Dan DeBoeuf said. “When he can sit back there, with our guys, he’s going to put them on him.”

Richmond-Burton struggled defensively against the Skyhawks, who are averaging 48 points a game.

“The main things is kids are communicating and do what they’re taught to do,” R-B co-head coach Tad DePorter said. “I think we had some guys who were pressing a little bit trying to do more things than they needed to, and it took them out of position.”

Jayko also has been valuable as a kicker, where he leads the area with four field goals and is 18 of 19 on extra points.

“He wants to kick (in college) at a big school,” DeBoeuf said. “But that may change if things keep going this way.”

Playing with attitude: Jacobs still laments its opener, when Huntley handed the Golden Eagles a 30-27 loss with a touchdown with seven seconds remaining.

The Eagles cannot fix that, but they still have key games with Cary-Grove (on Friday) and Prairie Ridge (Week 8) that could earn them a share of the Fox Valley Conference title.

Jacobs rolled past Crystal Lake South, 56-28, on Friday with a 49-point, 356-yard first half.

“It was the way the kids work in practice,” Eagles coach Bill Mitz said. “We’ve had great practices every week so far this year. We just have one blemish with seven seconds left that hurt us.”

Jacobs and C-G are both 2-1 overall and 2-1 in the FVC.

“It’s a huge opportunity because when we win this, we’re still in line for the conference title,” Eagles guard Jimmy Wormsley said. “Coach Mitz lives in Cary, too, so it’s a big rivalry for him. We’re going to come out and play as strong as we can, play whistle-to-whistle and give it our all.”

Future teammates: Wormsley could wind up blocking Trojans defensive lineman Brett Groves this week. Both players are committed to play at NCAA Division I Southern Illinois as offensive linemen.

“I met him at a camp once and we talked,” Wormsley said. “I like him, but on the field we’re enemies when we’re playing each other.”

Oh, brother: In a span of 1:04 of the second quarter at Hampshire Friday, brothers Max and Blake Skol each scored touchdowns for Cary-Grove.

Max, the Trojans' senior fullback, scored on an 8-yard run with 3:06 remaining. On Hampshire’s ensuing possession, Blake, a sophomore defensive back, picked off a Drew Dalby pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown.

Butros is out: Jacobs running back David Butros, a senior returning starter for the Eagles, is out for the season with a torn ACL. Butros was on crutches at Friday's game against South.

• Joe Stevenson contributed to this report.