Prep football: Sycamore tops Robeson

CHICAGO – The Sycamore football team took the opening kick off back for a touchdown and never looked back to take home their first win of the season.

The Spartans pounded the Roberson Red Raiders 70-8 in a game that was never in question.

“It’s been a tough start so it’s always fun to win. You have to enjoy winning,” Sycamore head coach Joe Ryan said.

Senior quarterback Justin Pottorff sprang for three touchdowns in the first quarter alone on runs of 42, 32, and 14 yards.

“As soon as I saw the open space, I turned on the jets and was like I want to score. I tried to beat everyone there,” Pottorff said.

Ryan believes he needs to get Pottorff more runs in games.

“I trimmed the playbook down and not have him run as much, but I think that’s something we need to more of because I think he’s capable,” Ryan said.

The Spartans (1-2) piled up six touchdowns in the first quarter with Peyton Wiegmann and Luke Ryan accounting for the other two touchdowns.

The Spartan defense dominated as well. The Red Raiders didn’t have a play on the Sycamore side of the field until halfway through the second quarter.

After Roberson (0-3) scored their only touchdown of the game, Sophomore Manuel Dominguez took the ensuing kick off back to the end zone, breaking multiple tackles before pulling away.

“It felt really good. My teammates had really good blocks for me. The rest I just made it happen, I guess. It was my first varsity touchdown,” Dominguez said. “It is the first of many more to come I feel like. It’s nice to get that started.”

The Spartans were 2-for-2 on kickoff return touchdowns.

Almost as important for the Spartans is that they came away healthy after a rash of injuries in the first two games, especially to the offensive line.

“It’s always nice not to have somebody go down. It’s a tough sport and sometimes those things happen, but I’m glad we’re coming out healthy this week,” Ryan said.