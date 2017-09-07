Grundy County indictments: Sept. 6, 2017

MORRIS - Grundy County State’s Attorney Jason Helland, has announced that on Sept. 6, 2017, the grand jury has returned the following indictments.

The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DAVID BLAIR, 38, of Roselle, was indicted for the unlawful delivery of a look-alike substance, a class 3 felony.

ROBBIE JOHNS, 30, of Pontiac, was indicted in two counts for retail theft, both class 4 felonies.

AMBER JOHNSON, 38, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated battery to an individual over the age of 60, a class 3 felony; and for domestic battery, a class 4 felony.

ADAM NELSON, 25, of Seneca, was indicted for theft, a class 4 felony.

AUSTIN STALTER, 18, of Morris, was indicted for aggravated fleeing or attempt to elude a peace officer, a class 4 felony.

MAURICE TEMPLE, 46, of Morris, was indicted for driving while suspended, a class 4 felony.