High school football: Q&A with Cary-Grove fullback Max Skol, player of the week

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 185 pounds

Skol ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries for the Trojans in a 29-7 victory over McHenry in Week 2. The win was Cary-Grove’s first after a 7-6 loss to Prairie Ridge in Week 1. Readers of the Northwest Herald voted Skol the football player of the week for his performance in Week 2.

What did you eat before the game? Jimmy John’s. The Country Club.

Do you have a pregame ritual? Probably the only thing is I listen to country music on the way to the high school.

What’s your favorite sports moment? One that sticks out was my sophomore year, jumping over the pile on a fourth-and-short and stopping the kid. Another one would be my scoop-and-score against Huntley last year. And then the snow bowl from my sophomore year in the semifinals (against Glenbard West in 2015). That will always stick out.

Is there anyone you style your game after? (Former Trojans fullback) Tyler Pennington. He’s someone that I have always looked up to. I look at how he played and how tough he was, and I try to base my play off of that.

Who’s your biggest hero? Rick Carone. He definitely stuck with me. He’s definitely someone who taught me a lot. Just taught me so much. That’s definitely who is my hero.

Do you have any nicknames? Not really. Just Skol.

Do you have any hobbies outside of sports? Hunting and fishing.

Do you have any hidden talents? Do I? Really, I don’t know. I hunt and play football and fish, and that’s about all I do.

Who’s your funniest teammate? (Senior running back and linebacker) James Johnson. The stuff he says just doesn’t make sense, ever. It’s so random it’s funny.

What are three things you couldn’t go a day without? Probably my bow for hunting. A fishing pole. And a football.

Do you have a favorite movie? “American Sniper.”

If you’re playing Major League Baseball, what’s your walk-up song? “Huntin’, Fishin’, And Lovin’ Every Day” by Luke Bryan.