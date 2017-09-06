High school football: Cary-Grove defense impresses through 2 weeks

When a defensive lineman has the ball in his hands, things are going well.

Cary-Grove senior lineman Brett Groves came up with an interception in last week’s 29-7 win over McHenry, a key turnover that quickly ended what had been a lengthy drive for the Warriors.

Junior linebacker Ben McDonald tipped the pass from McHenry quarterback Patrick Breisch, and the ball fell to Groves, who was in the right place at the right time.

“It was an exciting moment and something you always dream about jokingly as a kid – to get an interception as a lineman,” Groves said. “Every now and then it happens.”

Groves said that was his first interception in all his years of football.

The Trojans picked up their first win after a 7-6 loss to Prairie Ridge in Week 1. So far, the C-G defense has been impressive, allowing only 14 points in two games. The next-best defenses in the Fox Valley Conference through two weeks are Jacobs and McHenry, which both have allowed 42 points.

“Two different kinds of games, for sure,” C-G coach Brad Seaburg said. “The first game was really a slug fest, a grind-it-out game. It was a very hard-hitting game. Our guys in that first game really competed well, and we limited big plays, for sure.

“Looking at the second game, we’ve been pretty opportunistic as far as getting some key stops at key times.”

The Groves interception was one. Another was an interception from senior defensive back Ben Ferrell. The Trojans’ defense had three total takeaways in the game.

C-G has succeeded with a mostly new cast of characters on the defensive side. Seaburg said it’s an encouraging start, but also said this was the expectation for a program that’s been to the playoffs every season since 2004.

“Our expectation at Cary-Grove is: There’s no learning curve,” Seaburg said. “We expect kids to be able to play Week 1 when they get in. That’s just how it is. We expect our kids to play at a high level. So far, we’re playing at a good level, [we’ve] just got to keep improving.”

James Johnson, Jack Trauger and McDonald have stepped up at linebacker positions. Sophomore Blake Skol has made some plays at defensive back as a newcomer. Groves and Dan Gilroy are newcomers on the defensive line.

That defensive line is bigger than in past years. Seaburg said the Trojans often used defensive linemen as small as 170 or 180 pounds. This year, Groves (6-5, 310), Gilroy (6-3, 225) and D.J. Gajewski (6-2, 190) pose a sizable front for the Trojans.

“This year we just happen to have more size,” Groves said. “I’ve known D.J. Gajewski and Dan Gilroy for a long time, and we’ve been friends since grade school. We go back a long time. We have a lot of fun together.”

The Trojans are ranked second in Class 6A in the most recent Associated Press poll, behind only Prairie Ridge. The defense is a big reason why.

And Seaburg still sees areas where the Trojans can improve.

“I don’t think we’re a great defense right now,” Seaburg said. “But we have potential to be a great defense.”