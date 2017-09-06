Grundy County area police reports: September 14, 2017

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from local police departments and the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

MORRIS

• Kamela Harding, 37, of Round Lake, was arrested Sept. 9 by Morris police and charged with endangering the life of a child. She posted bond and was released with a court date of Oct. 16.

• Roman Stewart, 21, of Plainfield, was arrested Sept. 11 by Morris police and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Oct. 16.

GRUNDY COUNTY

• David Miller, 34, of Lyons, was arrested Aug. 26 by the sheriff’s department and charged with reckless driving. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 18.

• Rory Blacklaw, 31, of Minooka, was arrested Sept. 3 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 25.

• Amy Coote, 42, of Morris, was arrested Sept. 2 by the sheriff’s department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic syringe. She posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 18.

• Jasmyne Pass, 22, of Joliet, was arrested Sept.1 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving while license suspended. She posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 25.

• Nicholas Hiles, 26, of Coal City, was arrested Sept. 1 by the sheriff’s department on a warrant for failure to appear on a petition to revoke. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Sept. 18.

• Quinton Biederstedt, 19, of Channahon, was arrested Sept. 7 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving while license suspended. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Oct. 2.

• Stephen Rowader, 38, of Coal City, was arrested Sept. 7 by the sheriff’s department and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Oct. 2.

• Ronald Unland, 63, of Coal City, was arrested Sept. 9 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Oct. 9.

• Kyle Hill, 22, of Morris, was arrested Sept. 9 by the sheriff's department and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Oct. 2.

MINOOKA

• Justyce Beathea, 19, of Chicago, was arrested by Minooka police and charged with two counts of forgery. She did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of Sept. 14.

• Jersheed Cook, 19, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was arrested by Minooka police and charged with two counts of forgery. She did not post bond and was held at the Grundy County Jail pending a court date of Sept. 14.

COAL CITY

Vincent Bremner, 30, of Coal City, was arrested Sept. 9 by Coal City police and charged with driving under the influence. He posted bond and was released with a court date of Oct. 2.