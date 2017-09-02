High school volleyball: Crystal Lake Central goes undefeated in 5 matches at Jacobs Invitational

Crystal Lake Central celebrates with their championship plaque after defeating Batavia 25-20, 26-24 in the Jacobs Volleyball Invitational championship match Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 at Jacobs High School. The Tigers finished the tournament 5-0. (Daryl Quitalig for Shaw Local News Network)

ALGONQUIN – After trailing, 15-10, in the opening set against Batavia, Crystal Lake Central volleyball coach Lisa Brunstrum called a timeout to regroup and refocus.

Out of the timeout, it was a pair of senior setters – Megan Kelly and Olivia Doak – who took control.

“We talked about what we needed to do differently on the floor, and I really felt like Megan and Olivia took that to heart,” Brunstrum said. “They really were able to utilize our right-side hitters and we just kind of went on that run. They really turned the set around with the decisions they made.”

The Tigers went on a 7-0 run to overtake Batavia in the first set, and again had to come back in the second en route to a 25-20, 26-24 championship win on Saturday at the Jacobs Invitational.

Brunstrum said the play of Kelly and Doak was critical to turning things around. Each player took a turn clutching the championship plaque after posing for team photos for friends and family.

“We just talked about playing our game on our side,” Brunstrum said. “We know it’s a game of huge momentum swings one way or another, so we just tried to stay calm. No really big highs, and no really big lows.”

Central (8-1) has now won eight straight matches and 16 straight sets since falling to Huntley, 28-26, 18-25, 25-12, in the season opener.

“It’s really exciting,” Doak said of the Tigers’ perfect 5-0 day. “It’s a really big deal for us as a team to know that we have the potential to work this well together, and to achieve success.”

Megan Kelly finished eight kills, nine assists, four digs and three blocks. Doak had a team-high 14 assists and seven digs, Madde Blake had seven kills and 15 digs, Camryn Hausler had five kills, and Emily Kelly had 10 digs, five kills and three blocks.

“One of the biggest things said to us was focus on our defense, focus on our blocking,” Megan Kelly said. “Mainly, watch our defensive part of the game, because that’s what will win it for us.”

Brunstrum also pointed to the effort of libero Kendall Lownds, who served five straight service points late in the second set against Batavia to overtake the Bulldogs. She finished with three aces and five digs in the win and was named to the all-tournament team, along with Hausler.

“Kendall really led our defensive charge,” Brunstrum said. “Sometimes, she doesn’t get the glory because she doesn’t get the big kill, but especially in some of our earlier pool play matches, she made some really great plays that set the tone and got us excited.”

Crystal Lake Central defeated Marian Central in the semifinals, 25-14, 25-22. The Hurricanes (4-4) entered as the two-time defending champions of the event. First-year coach Patty Brummond was excited with the way her team competed.

Marian Central beat Waukesha Catholic Memorial (Wisc.), 19-25, 31-29, 25-18, for third place. Seniors Mae Novakoski and Kate Messino were selected to the all-tournament team.

“I’m so proud of how everyone is stepping up,” Brummond said. “We regroup after every set, and I love it. ... We have so many girls with very little varsity experience. We had a tough week so I’m just really happy that we came in and played very well.”

Elsewhere, Cary-Grove went 3-2 and placed sixth, losing to Wheaton North, 25-14, 25-17, in its final match. Amber Olson and Jenna Split were named to the all-tournament team for C-G (5-4).

The Trojans defeated Stevenson, the Class 4A state third-place finisher last year, twice in the tournament.

“I thought we started to put together some good offense today that we haven’t in the past, so I was excited about that,” C-G coach Patty Langanis said. “We’re such a young team and a little inexperienced in a lot of positions. To see us battling with Stevenson is very hopeful, but we’ve got a long road to go.”

Jacobs went 2-3 and placed 10th with Hannah Rivera and Kelly Ross earning all-tournament honors.

STAR OF THE MATCH

Megan Kelly, Crystal Lake Central, S, Sr.

Kelly was instrumental in the Tigers coming back in both sets against Batavia in a 25-20, 26-24 championship win. The 6-footer finished with eight kills, nine assists, four digs and three blocks.

THE NUMBER

8: Consecutive wins for Crystal Lake Central

AND ANOTHER THING ...

After winning the tournament in 2015 and 2016, Marian Central had another strong showing with a third-place finish. The Hurricanes lost to Central in the semifinals and beat Waukesha Catholic Memorial (Wisc.), 19-25, 31-29, 25-18, in the third-place match to finish 4-2.