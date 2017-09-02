High school football: Prairie Ridge edges Huntley in wild one

HUNTLEY – As is often the case, Prairie Ridge quarterback Samson Evans kicked off his team’s key surge with a scintillating run, eluding tacklers, throwing stiff arms, then just outrunning other defenders.

But Evans was only the start.

Right after his third-quarter score, senior defensive backs Sam Concialdi and Drew Norton did their parts, both picking off passes from Huntley quarterback Eric Mooney. In a span of two minutes, 43 seconds, Prairie Ridge had firmly seized control in a back-and-forth game, scoring 20 points.

“We always have goals before our games, it’s (getting) turnovers and playing for your team,” Concialdi said. “When you can accomplish those goals, it’s really cool. We had so much energy. When a team like us gets on a roll, it’s over.”

Prairie Ridge rode its 27-point third quarter to a 51-43 victory over Huntley on Friday night in a Fox Valley Conference football game at Red Raider Stadium. The Wolves (2-0 overall, 2-0 FVC) are the top-ranked team in The Associated Press Class 6A poll and have won 16 consecutive games.

“Those were phenomenal plays (by our defense),” said Evans, who finished with 32 carries for 248 yards and five touchdowns. “That really changed the momentum. They came out and competed. We just had to execute.”

After Concialdi’s interception, Huntley was called for a late hit. The Raiders’ sideline was hit with two more unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, and coach Matt Zimolzak was ejected. The Wolves got the ball on the 18 and scored in two plays. Four plays after that, they were in the end zone again.

Mooney, who completed 18 of 24 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns, had matched Evans through the first half with a 21-21 score.

“A couple of bad throws by me, bad decisions, interceptions, that’ll get fixed,” Mooney said. “To beat teams like PR, you can’t lose the turnover battle. We knew coming in this game was going to be a shootout, offensively. They’re one of the best teams in the state, and we feel like we’re up there, too. It came down to turnovers. We can’t have them.”

Twice in the first half, Zimolzak put faith in Mooney on fourth downs when the Raiders could have taken points with kicker Chase Zion. And both times, Mooney delivered, hitting Michael Boland for a 16-yard touchdown in the left corner and Ryan Antonsen for a 14-yarder in a crowd.

Concialdi was right on Boland when he made the catch and was excited to contribute in the third quarter.

“My coaches put me in the right spot,” Concialdi said. “I got burnt and they showed me what I had to do. I was just playing like my coaches told me to.”

Wolves coach Chris Schremp felt the defense needed the first half to get used to a spread option team after facing Cary-Grove’s triple option, which Prairie Ridge runs, in Week 1.

“It’s a completely different defensive look, and some of our kids are out there for the first time covering really good receivers with a really good quarterback,” Schremp said.

“Those two (Concialdi and Norton) are new starters, and to come out and play against Huntley is a tall order. To see them get those interceptions, that was fun. I’m happy to get out of here with a win.”