High school football: Cary-Grove tops McHenry behind defense, Skol’s 3 touchdowns

CARY – After a disappointing opening quarter in which Cary-Grove moved up and down the field but failed to score, fullback Max Skol broke free up the middle to start the second quarter Friday for a 13-yard touchdown.

The senior was only getting started.

He added touchdowns of 2 and 49 yards in the second half to propel the host Trojans to a 29-7 victory over Fox Valley Conference foe McHenry. Skol, who had eight carries for 13 or more yards behind C-G’s massive offensive line, finished with 228 yards on only 18 attempts.

“We were moving guys,” Skol said. “The offensive line did a great job. We had a great week of practice. I feel like our scout team gave us good looks all week, and it all came together.”

Daunting defense

A week after limiting defending Class 6A state champion Prairie Ridge to only one score in a 7-6 loss, Cary-Grove’s defense turned in another quality effort against the Warriors.

The Trojans (1-1, 1-1 FVC) held McHenry scoreless until quarterback Patrick Breisch connected with Aaron Wagner for a 34-yard touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the contest.

The outcome, however, was determined far earlier by C-G’s defense.

McHenry (1-1, 1-1) had six possessions in the first half, including a final drive that ended with halftime after the Warriors allowed the clock to expire on a drive that had stalled at midfield.

Three others ended in punts – twice on 3-and-outs – and two more were wiped out by interceptions.

The first interception came from an unusual source with defensive lineman Brett Groves hauling in a loose ball near the line of scrimmage after Breisch was hit from behind with 3:28 left in the first quarter.

“It was an exciting moment,” Groves said “... It’s my first year playing defense, so that’s definitely a first.”

Trojans overcome miscues

Cary-Grove’s offense was whistled for five holding penalties in the first half much to the dismay of coach Brad Seaburg, but the Trojans still managed to find the end zone twice in the second quarter.

Skol went in almost untouched for the 13-yard score to start the quarter, and quarterback Quinn Priester made it 14-0 less than a minute later with a 49-yard touchdown run on the first play after a McHenry punt.

Still, the miscues were a concern for Seaburg.

“We felt we got a lot going offensively, but the number of penalties just killed any opportunity we had to really break their will,” he said. “It was just one of those games where we had the lead, but we just couldn’t put the dagger in.”

The Trojans didn’t make as many mistakes in the second half; however, they also didn’t run many plays.

Skol broke a 60-yard run on the second play after halftime and plunged in from 2 yards out one play later to make it 22-0 with a successful two-point conversion. He added a 49-yard touchdown run with 4:39 left in the game.

Room to grow

McHenry coach Nat Zunkel tried to find the positives after Friday’s loss.

A week after scoring 50 points against Crystal Lake South, the Warriors committed three turnovers in Cary-Grove territory. Breisch finished with 156 yards passing, but was picked off twice.

McHenry’s offense opened the second half with a 16-play drive that lasted 10 minutes, two seconds, only to have running back Mikey McManus fumble at Cary-Grove’s goal line. The Warriors had 17 first downs but still hadn’t cracked the scoreboard at that point.

“I think we’ve proved to ourselves that we’re capable of playing with the better teams in this league,” Zunkel said. “We’ve got to finish.”