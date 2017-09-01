Football: Romeoville stumbles to loss against Oswego East

ROMEOVILLE – There will be a lot of sore toes on the Romeoville Spartans football team the next few days.

The hurt comes from the number of times they shot themselves in the foot in Friday night’s 42-19 Southwest Prairie Conference loss to Oswego East.

It was a collection of miscues that had coach Oliver Gibson having a long talk with his staff before he had a long talk with his team. The message: shape up.

“We’ve got to stop putting ourselves in a hole,” Gibson said. “We did it on special teams last week, and we did on special teams here. So our practice [Saturday] is all special teams.”

There will be plenty to dig into. Punter Evan Lee fumbled one snap and had to fall on the ball on the Spartans’ 1, from which the Wolves easily scored their second touchdown. Later, Lee took a knee in the end zone upon receiving a snap. That was an Oswego East safety. And kickoff returner Anthony Adauto also ended up on a knee fielding a kickoff. The Spartans started that drive on their 4.

The bright spots for Romeoville (0-2,0-2) came late, in the form of quarterback Cam Neely guiding the Spartans to a trio of fourth-quarter touchdowns. He ran for two 11-yard scores after hitting Tom Rodriguez with a 29-yard touchdown pass. But that strike came when the Spartans were down 35 points. More was needed earlier.

Neely threw for 224 yards and ran for 33 more. But he could only watch as the Wolves (2-0, 2-0) chewed through the Romeoville defense, even when the Spartans were playing up to par.

“We started to pick it up toward the end, but we can’t make those mistakes in the first half,” Neely said. “Once you get down by too many points, it’s tough to come back. I don’t think it’s on my shoulders, but I try to do as much as I can to take the pressure off of them.”

The Wolves piled up 390 yards, 168 on the ground, and controlled the clock when it mattered.

The Spartans barely got untracked offensively in the first 24 minutes, with minus-6 yards rushing in the first half, and four of their 10 first-half first downs were courtesy Oswego East penalties.

Quarterback Brett Fern led the Wolves with a pair of rushing touchdowns and a pass for another. That 38-yard connection with Brian Graves Jr. made it 42-6 with 8:32 to play.

“Our goal today was to come out here and clean up some of the things we thought were weaknesses or mistakes last week,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “I’m not 100 percent sure we did that. But I’ll take an ugly win over a good loss any day.”