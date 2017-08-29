High school football: Q&A with Hampshire QB Drew Dalby, player of the week

Drew Dalby

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 195

Year: Senior

Making his first varsity start at quarterback, Hampshire’s Drew Dalby was 21 for 25 passing for 271 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for four yards on two carries. The Whip-Purs picked up a 28-14 victory over Dundee-Crown in Fox Valley Conference action. Readers of the Northwest Herald voted Dalby the football player of the week for his performance.

Is that the most touchdown passes you've ever thrown? In a high school game, yeah. I threw five when I was in seventh grade.

What's your favorite pregame meal? I usually go to Jimmy John's or Subway and get a good sub. I like BLTs. That's my go-to.

Do you have a pregame ritual? I wear the same shirt every game (under my jersey). It's a picture of an airplane. My grandpa (Ned Rolston) used to fly planes, and he recently passed away. I just really like that shirt. It reminds me of him.

He was one of the people that started Hampshire football here a long, long time ago.

Who's your biggest hero? Probably my grandpa. Without him we wouldn't be playing football here. He was a big sports guy. There was no football (at Hampshire High School) for the longest time. Him and one of our first coaches we had here, Ron Ellett, they were two of the first people to start football around here at the high school. (Ellett coached Hampshire from 1963 through the 1983 season, including two state championships.)

Was your grandfather a coach? No, he was just a person who loved sports in the town.

Is there anybody you style your game after? Not really. I just try to go out and complete a lot of passes.

Do you have any nicknames? Some people call me Dalbs.

Do you have any hobbies outside of sports? Just hanging with my friends.

Do you have any hidden talents? Not that I know of.

Who's your funniest teammate? I'm probably going to have to go with Zane Sheetz. He's a cornerback. He's always cracking jokes in practice. He lightens up the mood when we're down.

Name three things that you can't go a day without? My phone, my football and orange juice.

Do you have a favorite movie? "Step Brothers." It's definitely our team's favorite movie. We're cracking lines out there all the time.

What style of music are you into? I can listen to everything. I don’t really have a favorite.