High school football: Huntley RB Aninagyei-Bonsu shows his speed in Week 1

Jacobs scored with about a minute and a half remaining on the clock Friday. The Huntley sideline remained calm.

“The majority of our team was still confident that we could win,” Huntley running back Melvin Aninagyei-Bonsu said. “Our offensive guys were still very poised. [Quarterback] Eric [Mooney] was extremely poised.”

The Red Raiders’ offense marched downfield – with a little help from two pass interference calls against Jacobs – and scored on a Mooney touchdown run with seven seconds remaining for a 30-27 Huntley win.

Mooney scored the winner, but the offensive line deserved credit for a solid second half. Linemen Justin Precour, Joey Wilson, Ben Dworski and Tommy Ryan, among others, had the offense rolling.

Also deserving credit was Aninagyei-Bonsu. Although he didn’t score the game-winning touchdown – he was blocking for Mooney on the play – Aninagyei-Bonsu showed what he is capable of with the ball in his hands on Friday.

The senior running back rushed for 126 yards on 21 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

“Coming into this year, it was still kind of a question mark [at running back],” Huntley coach Matt Zimolzak said. “We’ve got some good running backs. [Sebastian] Calabrese is a good running back, Andrew Hecht, but [Melvin] just stepped up and became our starter in the later parts of the summer.

“What we needed was really a guy that took some of the focus off of Eric. If Eric is your only answer to anything, that’s a very one-dimensional offense.”

Aninagyei-Bonsu was that guy in Week 1. He and Mooney were both members of Huntley’s state qualifying 4x100 relay team during track and field season.

“The threat of me and Eric – M&M, as we like to call it – is pretty dangerous,” Aninagyei-Bonsu said.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound running back likes to think of himself as a speedy option. On Friday, he showed some versatility in power-running situations, too.

A backup running back last season, Aninagyei-Bonsu missed much of the season with a groin injury. This season, he has come back stronger and, more importantly, healthy. Aninagyei-Bonsu said he’s most proud of the improvements he’s made blocking.

“He’s worked hard to become faster and stronger and be able to understand reads,” Zimolzak said. “He just got a lot better in the offseason, his ball security for sure.”

The Huntley running backs have been working with a new running backs coach this season in Craig Kastning, who was a running back on Woodstock’s 1997 state championship team.

Zimolzak said Kastning has helped Aninagyei-Bonsu see holes and understand what the defense is doing.

“It’s just great having a coach that’s experienced what I’m going through right now and played the same position I did, and knows what it’s like being in the position that I am,” Aninagyei-Bonsu said.

Huntley has another big-time matchup this week against defending IHSA Class 6A state champion Prairie Ridge.