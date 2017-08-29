High school football: Batavia defense pitches shutout in opener

BATAVIA – It was slow going for Batavia’s offense in the season opener against Lemont.

The Bulldogs’ defense ensured the same was true for the Indians.

Lemont managed just one first down and 43 yards total in the first half and was kept out of the end zone entirely in Batavia’s 21-0 win.

Quarterback Riley Cooper found Eric Peterson for 7- and 25-yard touchdown passes early and late in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead at the half. Cooper (15-of-23, 196 yards) connected with Collin Richter for a 9-yard score early in the third quarter, and the defense did the rest.

Luke Weerts and Andrew Heinz both had three tackles for loss, and Michael Jansey and Chris Monroe each had two tackles for loss as Batavia (1-0) had 13 total tackles for loss.

Weerts finished with 11 total tackles, and Heinz, Quin Urwiler, Ethan Towers and Michael Niemiec each had nine tackles.

Batavia hosts Libertyville at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1.

St. Charles East

Rock Island struck first in the season opener against St. Charles East.

The Saints responded by striking back repeatedly on the way to a decisive 41-7 win at Norris Stadium.

Rock Island ran a halfback option that led to a 79-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game, but it was all East (1-0) after that play.

The Saints ran their run-based option offense to perfection, and before the first quarter was over quarterback Clayton Isbell had knotted the score at 7-7 with a 21-yard run. His 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter gave East the lead for good, and Justin Jett added an 18-yard scoring run for a 20-7 halftime lead.

Jett added third-quarter TD runs of 39 yards and 1 yard before Nico Piaskowy returned an interception for a score midway through the fourth.

Jett finished with 227 yards on 21 carries. Isbell had 102 yards on 11 carries.

East travels to face Glenbard East at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in an Upstate Eight Conference crossover game.

St. Charles North

It was a slow start for St. Charles North’s football team in the season opener at Schaumburg on Aug. 25.

The Stars didn’t need long to hit high gear.

North pulled away from a 7-7 tie at the end of the first quarter and went on to win 38-13.

Lucas Segobiano, who opened the scoring with a 4-yard run, put North (1-0) ahead for good with a 19-yard touchdown reception from Michael Hohensee. Hohensee then hit Tyler Nubin for a 23-yard score and a 21-7 halftime lead.

Segobiano, who finished with 147 yards rushing, added a 10-yard score in the third before Sam DeMarco’s TD run and Brandon Eickert’s field goal in the fourth made it 38-7.

The North Stars host Bolingbrook at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 in the first football game on North’s new turf field.

Marmion

The Cadets had little trouble with visiting Phoenix Co-op in the season opener, winning 49-0 Aug. 25 in Aurora. Marmion welcomes another Chicago school, DuSable, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1.

Burlington Central

Facing a tough Byron team on the road, Burlington Central acquitted itself well in what turned out to be a 35-14 loss in the season opener Aug. 25.

Trailing 21-14 at the half and later 27-14, the Rockets (0-1) drove the length of the field before a fumbled fourth-down pitch ended the drive.

Ryan Doubek’s interception put Central’s offense back on the field at the 10-yard line, but a sack on fourth down ended that threat.

Nick Termini rushed for 65 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Michael Kalusa hauled in a 25-yard TD pass from Johnny DiCostanzo in the first quarter.

Burlington hosts Hampshire at 7 p.m. Sept. 1.