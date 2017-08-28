High school football: Familiarity makes rivalry tough for Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove; Marian Central’s Gavin Scott running well

The primary reason that Prairie Ridge and Cary-Grove struggled to gain yards and score against each other is that both football teams traditionally play strong defense.

Another reason is their familiarity with each other. They both run the triple option, so they know the system’s intricacies well.

Prairie Ridge prevailed, 7-6, Friday night in the teams’ Fox Valley Conference opener, with the offensive totals looking more like what the teams might accrue in a half rather than an entire game. Prairie Ridge finished with 237 total yards; C-G managed 139.

“(C-G’s) Don Sutherland’s a great defensive coordinator, and they know our offense like we know their offense,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “You have all summer to prepare for it. It’s a tough matchup. We were hoping to get (quarterback) Samson (Evans) to break a play and get some space.”

The Trojans would not let that happen. Evans finished with 23 carries for 115 yards but had only three runs of 10 or more yards. His longest run was 18 yards. C-G did a commendable job on Evans in last year’s opener as well, holding him to 62 yards, although Evans was also slowed by a quadriceps injury. This time, healthy, the Trojans made it difficult again.

“You have to stop the quarterback, and we did a good job of that,” Trojans coach Brad Seaburg said. “Once he goes, he’s gone.”

Prairie Ridge won last year’s opener, 26-14, the first step to a 14-0 Class 6A state championship season. That scoring total was the lowest for Prairie Ridge and C-G for the entire season.

The opener likely will be a season-low again for both teams this season.

New role for PR’s Perhats: Prairie Ridge utilized 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end Austen Ferbet as a deep threat in its passing game last season, with Ferbet catching 18 passes, 10 of which went for touchdowns.

With Ferbet now at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, Cooper Tomlin was supposed to assume that role, but Tomlin is sidelined with an arm injury, so linebacker Joe Perhats is doing double duty.

Perhats almost had two touchdowns in his offensive debut. In the first half, he caught a pass that would have been a 22-yard touchdown, but it was called back for holding. In the second half, Evans tossed a pass to the back of the end zone on fourth-and-goal at the 2 that Perhats grabbed, but he came down just out of bounds.

“It’s a good feeling (playing offense),” said Perhats, who is 6-2, 200 pounds. “It’s sad that I do it because one of my best friends, Cooper, got hurt. We’re going to pick him up; we’re playing for him.”

Wolves coach Chris Schremp prefers to platoon players, but in some cases (as with lineman Jeff Jenkins) he will make exceptions. Perhats is now one of those.

“We had an injury to one of our tight ends (Tomlin), and that kind of forced our hand a little bit,” Schremp said. “Joe’s a college talent. He should be out there playing.”

More big numbers for Marian QB Scott: Marian Central quarterback Gavin Scott put up some huge numbers late last season before an ankle injury ended his season and kept him out of the Hurricanes’ Class 5A playoff quarterfinal loss to Vernon Hills.

Scott was back at it Friday with 25 carries for 234 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-25 win over Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

Scott carried 27 times for 194 yards and two touchdowns in Marian’s 21-14 victory over Chicago St. Patrick in Week 9 last season, a win that put the ’Canes into the playoffs. He then ran six times for 176 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-14 first-round win over Chicago Payton.

In the second round, he was bothered by the ankle injury and had 20 carries for 49 yards in a 30-14 victory over Hillcrest.