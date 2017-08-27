High school football: McHenry QB Patrick Breisch shows wheels; plus Hampshire, Richmond-Burton reports

McHenry quarterback Patrick Breisch showed his versatility in the Warriors’ 50-13 win over Crystal Lake South on Friday in McHenry.

In addition to throwing three touchdown passes, Breisch ran 12 times for 78 yards. At 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, he wasn’t afraid to run out of the pocket to make something happen.

“For a giant body, he moves pretty well,” Warriors coach Nat Zunkel said.

Breisch finished 6 of 11 passing for 151 yards and three scores. Wide receiver Braden Crowley caught scoring strikes of 12 and 44 yards from Breisch.

“[Breisch] has some moves,” Crowley said. “Pat, he’s great. We’ve got good chemistry.”

Running back Mikey McManus added 104 yards for the Warriors and made it a long night for the Gators.

“Their quarterback can really move pretty well and scramble,” South coach Rob Fontana said. “He was able to get outside of our contain a couple of times and pick up some first downs and kind of put us behind where we wanted to be on those. He did what he needed to get the stick moving.”

Whip-Purs’ big loss

Hampshire was dealt a tough blow last week when its best lineman, Jake Detiveaux, was diagnosed with mononucleosis.

Detiveaux (6-3, 289) was a returning starter on both lines and would have been an integral part of the Whip-Purs. He became ill last week and struggled for a couple of days before his mother took him to a doctor and he was diagnosed, coach Mike Brasile said.

The Whips won their opener Friday, 28-14, over Dundee-Crown, then called Detiveaux, who is still at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, to tell him he received the game ball.

“He had worked so hard and was getting looks from some D-I-AA, D-II schools,” Brasile said. “At our Purple-White game (Aug. 18) he was sick, and he kept getting worse. He tried to fight through it. By Wednesday, he had lost 20 pounds.”

Brasile said the prognosis was seven to eight weeks for recovery.

“I just feel terrible for the kid,” Brasile said. “He was trying to tough it out. Knowing his work ethic and passion, he’ll try to recover, but it’s up to the doctors.”

Not skipping a beat

Richmond-Burton junior Mike Kaufman (6-1, 185) carried a team-high 18 times for 170 yards and two touchdowns in Friday’s 27-14 victory over Wauconda. But Kaufman, one of the Kishwaukee River Conference’s fastest sprinters in track, was not the only bruiser in the R-B backfield.

Blaze Bigos (5-9, 165) had 69 yards on 11 carries and hit holes hard all night. He set up the Rockets’ second touchdown, a 26-yard pass from Luke Uhwat to Matt Kortan, taking the first six handoffs in the eight-play drive.

R-B racked up 310 rushing yards, which was encouraging for coach Tad DePorter.

“It’s nice to have Blaze Bigos to go in there because you don’t lose anything,” DePorter said. “He’s not a backup fullback. He’s a fullback that counters [Kaufman] well and allows those two (Kaufman and Shane Byrne) to catch their breaths.”

• Joe Stevenson, Alex Kantecki and Tim Sieck contributed to this report.