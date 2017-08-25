Oregon steps up to stop Harvard, hang on down the stretch

OREGON – The Hawks needed two fourth-quarter defensive stops in their own territory to hold on for a 13-7 win over Harvard in coach Nick Schneiderman’s first game as Oregon’s head coach.

“This week, we talked about team dynamics,” said Schneiderman, who replaced 19-year Hawk coach John Bothe. “Until you see adversity, you don’t know what the response will be. We found out tonight that we were able to respond defensively.”

Do-everything quarterback Dylan Stephens started a 42-yard drive, and twin brother Ryan added a pair of long runs to give Harvard a first down at Oregon’s 28-yard line with 7 minutes left in the game.

Just when it looked like the Hornets finally had Oregon reeling, a third lost fumble stopped the drive.

“In a 13-7 game, fumbles are huge,” Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. “They really hurt us tonight in stopping drives.”

After holding Oregon for negative yardage and getting the ball back in Hawk territory, Harvard failed to pick up a first down and Oregon ran the clock out.

“Number 7 [Dylan Stephens] was a heck of a player,” said Oregon lineman Jeff Gracyalny, who recovered Harvard’s last fumble. “But those fumbles were momentum killers for them.”

Three plays into the game, Jacob Bailey-Hadaway gave Oregon the ball at midfield on a fumble. It took the Hawks 14 plays and two fourth-down conversions to go 50 yards, but Dalton Hermes finally cracked the goal line for a 7-0 Oregon lead.

With Bothe prowling the sidelines as an assistant, it was a drive reminiscent of his coaching style.

“We’re lucky to have all the good coaches we do, and it felt good to get Coach Schneiderman his first win,” Gracyalny said.

“It feels great,” Schneiderman said. “I never imagined being in this situation.”

With Harvard struggling to move the ball, Stephens’ first-half punting was instrumental in maintaining field position. A booming 50-yarder was bobbled by Savian Hernadez at the Hawk 5-yard line.

Two plays later, it was Danny Pena going untouched over the left side for a touchdown and 7-7 tie midway through the second quarter.

Taking possession after the second-half kickoff, a deep stable of Hawk running backs efficiently moved the ball 63 yards in eight plays for a 13-7 lead, with Reyes Carreno capping the drive off with a 5-yard score.

Harvard did move into Hawk territory on the next possession, but Calvin Sullivan picked off Stephens to get the ball back for Oregon.

“We want to create havoc and stress turnovers,” Schneiderman said. “We had guys flying around defensively.”

Though Oregon doubled the total yardage (265-132) of Harvard, the players know more work needs to be done before next week’s game against Dixon.

“We have a lot of things to clean up,” said Hermes, who was forced into back-up quarterback duty for a cramping Sullivan in the fourth quarter.