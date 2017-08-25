High school football: Woodstock North comeback falls short against Westosha Central

WOODSTOCK – As good as Westosha Central quarterback Jaden Jackson looked running the Falcons’ offense in the first half, Woodstock North found a way to get back in the game.

Between defensive stops deep in its own territory and a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, North found itself one point down heading into the fourth quarter.

Central running back Niko Lemke scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter, and the Falcons held on for a 28-20 victory over the Thunder in their nonconference football game Friday night.

Jackson completed all 12 of his passes in the first half for 137 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Aidan Simmons scored on a 27-yard run for the Falcons (2-0) as they took a 21-7 lead at halftime.

Jackson finished with 15 of 16 passing for 170 yards.

“The line made everything work,” Jackson said. “We had that outside zone going really well, and the hitches were wide open. I don’t think there was much that we couldn’t do tonight.”

Falcons head coach Tyson Mengl praised his quarterback’s performance.

“Seeing what he was able to do with his reads, he’s so crisp,” Mengl said. “That’s a college level quarterback.”

North’s option attack gained momentum in the second half. Thunder running back Ed Flores led all rushers with 93 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown, while quarterback Collin Mergl gained 79 yards on 14 carries.

Mergl’s 21-yard scoring dash pulled the Thunder within a point, although the extra point was missed.

“We battled,” Thunder coach Jeff Schroeder said. “We just came up short.”