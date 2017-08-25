Harvard nearly upsets Oregon despite 5 turnovers

OREGON – With only six seniors and most of its team playing both ways, Harvard almost withstood five turnovers and only 132 yards of total offense to nearly pull off a win against former Big Northern Conference foe Oregon on Friday.

Oregon needed two fourth-quarter defensive stops in its own territory to hold on for a 13-7 win in coach Nick Schneiderman’s first game as head coach.

“This week, we talked about team dynamics,” said Schneiderman, who replaced 19-year Hawk coach John Bothe. “Until you see adversity, you don’t know what the response will be. We found out tonight that we were able to respond defensively.”

Do-everything quarterback Dylan Stephens (86 yards rushing) started a 42-yard drive and twin brother Ryan added a pair of long runs to give Harvard a first down at Oregon’s 28-yard line with 7 minutes left in the game.

Just when it looked like the Hornets finally had Oregon reeling, a third lost fumble stopped the drive.

“In a 13-7 game, fumbles are huge,” Harvard coach Sean Saylor said. “They really hurt us tonight in stopping drives.”

After holding Oregon for negative yardage and getting the ball back after a punt in Hawk territory, Harvard failed to pick up a first down and Oregon ran the clock out.

Other than the 42-yard drive, Harvard next longest drive was only 18 yards.

“(Dylan Stephens) was a heck of a player,” said Oregon lineman Jeff Gracyalny, who recovered Harvard’s last fumble. “But, those fumbles were momentum killers for them.”

Three plays into the game, Jacob Bailey-Hadaway gave Oregon the ball at midfield on a fumble recovery. It took the Hawks 14 plays and two fourth-down conversions to go 50 yards, but Dalton Hermes finally cracked the goal line for a 7-0 Oregon lead.

With Bothe prowling the sidelines as an assistant, it was a drive reminiscent of his coaching style.

“We’re lucky to have all the good coaches we do and it felt good to get coach Schneiderman his first win,” Gracyalny said.

With Harvard struggling to move the ball, Dylan Stephens’ first-half punting was instrumental in maintaining field position. A booming 50-yarder was bobbled by Savian Hernandez. Dawson Wallner recovered the miscue at the 5-yard line for Harvard.

Two plays later, it was Danny Pena going untouched over the left side for a touchdown and 7-7 tie midway through the second quarter.

Keyed by a 31-yard run by Hermes, Oregon advanced to Harvard’s 14-yard line on its next possession, but a fourth-down tackle by Carlos Castillo stopped the drive.

“We were outnumbered and outweighed,” Saylor said. “Guys like (Gavin) Perkins, who’s the smallest tight end in the conference, are fighters. We competed tonight. We’re just a small team.”

Starting the second half, Oregon’s deep stable of running backs quickly went 63 yards to make it a 13-7 lead. Oregon had twice as much total yardage as Harvard.