Football: Jackson O’Reilly, Oswego East out to make own legacy

The torch has been passed.

Jackson O’Reilly knows as well as anyone the bar that’s been set at Oswego East. O’Reilly, a senior linebacker, has added fuel to keep the train moving.

O'Reilly's older brother, Colin, was a two-year starter for the Wolves. A two-way player last year, Colin was one of the leading tacklers on an Oswego East team that went 9-2, setting a program record for wins.

Colin is now graduated, a freshman at Central Michigan. Jackson is now the Wolves' strong-side linebacker, the same position big brother played as a junior.

"Kind of chasing his legacy," O'Reilly said. "I'm trying to fill his spot a little bit."

It's a familiar refrain around Oswego East.

Gone are household names like Ivory Kelly-Martin and Elijah James. O'Reilly, though, doesn't think the Wolves should miss a beat.

"I think we can be just as good, we just won't be quite as dominant," O'Reilly said. "We can still go 9-0, we can still win conference, just like we almost did last year."

O'Reilly and Oswego East's defense is a big reason why.

The Wolves return five starters on that side of the ball, led by middle linebacker B.J. Graves. He'll be flanked by O'Reilly and Charlie Caruso. Oswego East's secondary is strong, with Illinois recruit Antwain Walker, Garrett Fiduccia and Justin Clark.

"And we have about six or seven guys who will play on our defensive line, which is nice to see," Wolves coach Tyson LeBlanc said. "Early in the year, especially with two junior quarterbacks and a lot of fresh faces, we're going to lean heavily on our defense."

O'Reilly is exactly the kind of kid to lean on.

A sectional qualifier in wrestling, he's what you'd expect out of a wrestler playing football. Physical and hard-nosed, O'Reilly is stout against the run and will set the edge for Oswego East's defense. He's moved from weakside to strongside linebacker.

"He's a guy that can do a little bit of everything," LeBlanc said.

He's also grown two inches and packed on 25 more pounds since last season, added size that's showing up when O'Reilly brings the hits in practice.

"I can hit a lot harder, run a lot faster," O'Reilly said, "teammates are letting me know."

Oswego East's offensive line is beefed-up too, and will be a strength early on with the return of Kyle Eberly at right tackle, Jack Cooper (moving from center to guard) and Akeem Richards at left tackle.

Expect to see two juniors, Brett Fern and Clark, both behind center.

"We feel we have two good quarterbacks and we're going to play two quarterbacks," LeBlanc said. "Fern is a little more polished, has had a few more reps. Justin Clark is just an outstanding athlete. We have to find ways to get him the ball."

Running back will be by committee, with Graves, Ian Kroemer, Caruso and Wyatt Berg all guys who could get carries. Likewise, a number of players could line up at receiver, among them Walker, Trent Taylor, Matt Salazar, Nick Boissiere and sophomore Keion Battle.

"We're healthy, and things are starting to come together on both sides of the ball," LeBlanc said. "We feel like we have a lot of guys who may not be getting the (publicity) now, but when the dust settles people around here are going to know about them."

OSWEGO EAST WOLVES

Coach: Tyson LeBlanc

2016 record: 9-2 (8-1 Southwest Prairie Conference); lost to Loyola 22-3 in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs.

Players to watch: RB/LB B.J. Graves, DB/WR Antwain Walker, OL Kyle Eberly, LB Jackson O'Reilly, DB Garrett Fiduccia, DB/QB Justin Clark, OL Jack Cooper, OL Akeem Richards, QB Brett Fern.

Schedule: August: 25 – Joliet West, 7 p.m.; September: 1 – at Romeoville, 7 p.m.; 8 – at Joliet Central, 7 p.m.; 15 – Plainfield South, 7 p.m.; 22 – Plainfield North, 7 p.m.; 29 – at Oswego, 7 p.m.; October: 7 – at Plainfield Central, 1 p.m.; 13 – Minooka, 7 p.m.; 20 – at Plainfield East, 7 p.m.