High school football: Jacobs running back Loren Strickland ready for another big year

When Loren Strickland played up on Jacobs’ varsity football squad as a sophomore in 2015, he was focused on defense. Then last year as a junior, he was prepared to play defensive back and running back.

But in the 2016 season opener, he barely touched the ball on offense. He had two carries for 8 yards in a Week 1 loss to Huntley.

A couple of months later, he ended the season as Jacobs’ leading rusher with 802 yards and eight touchdowns on 136 carries.

“Now it’s my focus,” Strickland said. “I know what I need to do. I’m hoping I can put up some big numbers for my team and hope that we can get the W every week.”

The 5-foot-10, 192-pound senior is practicing both ways but said he’s ready for another big season at running back.

A three-sport athlete, Strickland is coming off a spring track and field season in which he qualified for state in the long jump and as a member of Jacobs’ 4x200 relay team. He also wrestles for the Golden Eagles.

Both sports contribute to his football abilities.

“I’ve been wrestling since sixth, seventh grade,” Strickland said. “It’s so much core and body strength, all the balance. My balance is one of my biggest things, too. Last year I didn’t have fast breakaway speed, but I was very good at staying up and not going down. It’s also a lot of mental toughness.”

Also returning at running back for the Eagles is senior David Butros, who rushed for 511 yards and three touchdowns on 75 carries. Stephen Kavanaugh is listed as a fullback and rushed for 222 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore last year.

Nobody benefited more from Jacobs’ midseason change in style than the backs. The Eagles, quarterbacked by current Duke freshman Chris Katrenick, came out firing with a pass-heavy approach early in the year before switching to a power-running attack midseason.

“I loved it,” Strickland said. “It was one of the best things that could probably happen to me. We got great momentum, and it was really fun.”

This year, Jacobs expects a little bit of both. Coach Bill Mitz is excited to see what Strickland can do in 2017.

“He’s got some certain goals to get some things done his senior year,” Mitz said. “He’s a player. I think the world of him. We can’t wait to unleash him.”

Strickland wants to improve on last season. The offensive line is shaping up nicely with guys such as Jimmy Wormsley (6-3, 297), Cade Purifoye (6-4, 297) and Dylan DeMuth (6-2, 215) up front.

Jacobs finished 7-5 last year on its way to an IHSA Class 7A quarterfinal appearance. The Eagles open the season Aug. 25 at home against Huntley.