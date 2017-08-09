High school football: Marengo begins Forsythe era looking to build team bond

MARENGO – Sophomore Sean Trainor stood in front of Marengo’s football players and grinned as, one-by-one, they talked about what he meant to the team.

Trainor likely will not start and may not be a key contributor on the varsity team, which does not matter. New Indians coach Paul Forsythe wants everyone there to feel they are valued.

“Sean, you’re not the biggest guy here, but you play like you’re the biggest,” one teammate said.

“Sean, I appreciate the effort you bring here every day,” another said.

And so it went. Forsythe leaves six minutes at the end of most practices for what he calls Spotlight.

“You start with his name and you say something good about him,” Forsythe said. “How do you instill value in a kid when they’re not an every-down (player), they’re not in the limelight, they’re not the star player?”

Forsythe, who was hired in June after former coach Matt Lynch took the head coaching position at Fenton, said Spotlight also helped the new staff members get to know the players.

“You’re going to be excited about doing your role the next day. You know why?” Forsythe said. “Because everyone said, ‘This is why you’re valuable to us.’ You start to build a culture where kids can say something good about themselves and love each other. Not that the culture needs to be changed, it’s just something I do.”

Marengo is 22-10 over the past three seasons, with back-to-back playoff appearances. Lynch’s 2015 team finished 12-1 and reached the Class 4A playoffs semifinals, tying for the second-best record in school history.

Forsythe, who coached at Minooka the previous five seasons, was excited about what was in place when he came to Marengo.

“That 12-1 team, their drive and their ability to win and the hard work they put in really stuck with us as young kids,” senior receiver Matthew San Miguel said. “The work in the weight room comes out on the field. The players are putting in the effort, coming here on weekends, coming in before school and throwing the ball in the gym.”

Senior center-linebacker Matt Meranda enjoyed learning from those ahead of the senior and junior classes.

“I was a sophomore when we experienced [2015],” Meranda said. “The juniors on this team were freshmen. We experienced that whole process. We know how good it felt, and we’re hungry for that feeling this year.”

Senior Mike Anderson, the Indians’ leading returning receiver with 27 receptions, said the players before them taught this group a lot.

“What I learned from them was their intensity in practice,” Anderson said. “They were a bonded team. They had been together so long, they kind of taught us the way to treat each other and have each others’ backs the right way. How to mesh like a good team should mesh. They were really good and they made it work. I try to do what they did out there.”