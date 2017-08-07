Football: Oswego, new Western Illinois commit Josh Shodipo start practice

Josh Shodipo took care of unfinished business before he got down to business.

Just according to plan.

Shodipo, Oswego’s senior cornerback, wrapped up his recruiting process on the eve of Monday’s first day of football practice.

Shodipo on Sunday night made his verbal commitment to Western Illinois. That allowed Shodipo to breathe a sigh of relief before he put his helmet on for the first time Monday morning.

“That was always my plan, to commit before practice,” Shodipo said. “It took a little longer than I expected but I was just glad to get it out of my way.”

Shodipo is one reason why the Panthers hope to not miss a beat after going 10-1 last season. Oswego won its sixth straight Southwest Prairie Conference title.

Oswego held seven of its 11 opponents to single digits. With key cogs back like Iowa recruit Noah Shannon and linebacker Dayne Millard back, the Panthers’ defense should be stout again.

Shodipo, though, refuses to rest on past laurels.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time and there is a lot of hype around this team, but we don’t pay attention to it,” Shodipo said. “We’re just out here trying to be the best we can and hopefully a lot of great things happen.”

Shodipo comes across as soft-spoken, intent to let his play do the talking.

He moved up to varsity as a sophomore and played in three games, but missed the rest of the season with a back injury. Panthers’ coach Brian Cooney noticed significant progress in Shodipo’s game as a junior.

Shodipo, though, felt he was too inflexible last season, and worked on his flexibility and lower body strength to try to get out of breaks faster.

“He’s a gifted athlete and extremely athletic – last year he grew leaps and bounds in his willingness to create contact and not shy away from contact,” Cooney said. “He got his feet wet and learned to move to the flow of what we expected. This offseason he really dedicated himself to the weight room.”

Shodipo, who also had recruiting interest from Southern Illinois, South Dakota State, Illinois State and Indiana State, received an offer from Western Illinois in May. He made his official visit in July.

“I like the scheme that they play in, and I like the head coach,” Shodipo said. “I think I can see the field early. It was just a good fit.”

Oswego had a busy summer, and competed in a 7-on-7 at Oswego East the last week of July.

It’s a whole different animal, though, when the calendar flips to August. The Panthers open their season Aug. 25 at home against Minooka.

“It’s a different pace, a different tempo,” Cooney said, “and it gets higher as you go throughout the season. This is the starting point. First and foremost we have to continue to stay healthy and learn about each other.”

One position not quite resolved is quarterback, where Levi Olson and Cody Krahula are both vying for snaps.

“Still a competition at quarterback,” Cooney said. “There are days that both look great, there are days that one shines above the other. They’re both battling and competing and learning. We could roll out there with either one of them and win some ballgames. Outside of that we’re just trying to see how the pieces fit.”

Football key dates

Monday, practice began

Friday, Aug. 25, regular season begins

Saturday, Oct. 21, playoff pairings announced

Friday, Oct. 27, playoffs begin

Friday-Saturday, Nov. 24-25, state finals at Huskie Stadium, DeKalb