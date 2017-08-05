High school football: Area sack leader Eric Schutt ready to once again anchor Jacobs’ defense

Jacobs guard Jimmy Wormsley is thankful that he only deals with teammate Eric Schutt during the week and not on Friday nights.

Schutt, a 6-foot-4, 228-pound senior defensive end, has a habit of making things rough on offensive linemen trying to block him and quarterbacks trying to escape his grasp.

“His speed combined with his strength,” Wormsley said, when asked about Schutt’s best attributes. “He doesn’t look like the strongest guy, he’s a little lanky, but he’s got some strength to him to go along with his speed. It makes him a pretty good D-end.”

Schutt led the area with 17 sacks last season when he helped the 7-4 Golden Eagles to their best postseason run ever. Jacobs lost to Fenwick in the Class 7A playoffs quarterfinals.

After a busy offseason of working out with Wormsley, lineman David Tyson and other teammates, Schutt is ready to terrorize offenses again for a Jacobs team with 18 returning starters and high expectations.

“The main thing is putting on weight, getting into the weight room,” Schutt said. “Jimmy, David and I have been going to Davis Speed Center a lot. That’s really helped me to get stronger and faster.”

Eagles coach Bill Mitz feels like Schutt should have more offers from NCAA scholarship schools than the one from Division II Northern Michigan. But Mitz feels like those will come if Schutt keeps up what he did last season.

“He plays with a lot of passion,” Mitz said. “He really came on at the end of the season. From the Prairie Ridge game on he really put it up to another level. It’s going to be interesting to see how people handle him. He’s really worked hard in the offseason; he’s gotten a lot stronger. He’s not a bulky guy, but he’s really strong and tough.”

Schutt had four sacks in the Eagles’ second-round win over Batavia. He went to camps this summer at Northwestern and Western Illinois, where coaches from numerous other NCAA scholarship schools could see him. Schutt is hearing the most from D-I schools Illinois State, Northern Iowa and Western Illinois, and from D-II schools Grand Valley State and Minnesota-Moorhead.

“It’s interesting because you see other players getting offers from the same schools you talked to,” Schutt said. “But I understand that because it was my first year playing varsity and those other kids have played varsity for a couple years. They have more film.”

Schutt’s game video should impress coaches, especially given the competition he will face on Friday nights. The Fox Valley Conference is a hotbed of D-I offensive linemen, with Prairie Ridge’s Jeff Jenkins (Iowa) and Crystal Lake Central’s Wyatt Blake (Northwestern) committed, while Crystal Lake South junior Trevor Keegan has several D-I offers. Wormsley is committed to D-I Southern Illinois.

“I’d say I did pretty well for my first year on varsity and the level of competition I’ve been going up against,” Schutt said.

Mitz thinks Schutt’s biggest holdup regarding scholarships might be his struggle to maintain weight; however, it is not for lack of effort.

“He’s worked extremely hard in the weight room,” Mitz said. “I can’t say enough about his work ethic. On and off the field he’s a really hard worker. [Scholarship offers] are going to be for what he does this season.”