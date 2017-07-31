Football: Two-way star BJ Graves, Oswego East want to build on historic season

BJ Graves is ready to rock.

It doesn’t matter if the Oswego East senior is playing linebacker and looking to shut down opponents, or if he’s in the backfield looking to make first downs and score touchdowns.

All he cares about is doing whatever he can to help his team win.

“We lost some big-time players from last year, but I feel we have some new leaders all over the place now,” he said. “We lost some people, but we still have a lot of big-time players. We’re ready to go and I think that’s what I like best about this team is that we all seem ready to go.”

The Wolves are coming off their best season, going 9-2 in 2016, although the school’s history isn’t a lengthy one. Still, such success has resulted in higher expectations. Those remain despite the loss of several big playmakers on offense.

Graves and Oswego East hosted a 7-on-7 this past week in Oswego. The first fall practice is just around the corner on Aug. 7. The Wolves will host Joliet West in the season opener Aug. 25.

“Maybe we have some sleepers just like some other teams,” Graves said. “We’ve jelled together and been able to figure some things out this summer. It’s not about one player, but it’s the whole team. We’ll handle the adversity and the changes, and our offensive line has especially been great.”

Graves noted that Akeem Richards and Kyle Eberly didn’t necessarily eat a lot of pizza, or something like those pies, but that each put on about 30 or 40 pounds via the weight room so the offensive line will average around 250 pounds per person. They should provide a wall that should allow Graves and the rest of the offense to move the ball. He’s excited for what lies ahead with those guys blocking and opening holes for him to showcase his skills.

Coach Tyson LeBlanc reiterated that four of the five offensive linemen penciled to start not only added some pounds in the offseason, but increased their strength and maybe even got quicker.

“None of them lost any agility,” LeBlanc said. “The last four or five years there has been a big emphasis on doing work in the weightroom and as time has gone on it’s shown in our record, and these guys have put in the work.”

Knowing he’s got a solid O-line to run behind certainly has Graves excited.

“I think our O-line is going to be great,” Graves said. “Some of the guys put on some pounds in the offseason and got bigger and stronger. I like the way things are shaping up.”

Likewise, LeBlanc likes what he’s seeing from Graves, especially since he’s counting on him to be on the field at most times.

“He put in some good time in the weight room and did some speed training and has continued to develop,” he said. “He’s getting to the right spot, he’s more crisp on offense and he’s always had good hands and been a good blocker.”

Perhaps the biggest concern for Graves is to find the right balance since he’ll be exerting himself both on offense and defense.

“At the 7A and 8A level you’d like to have guys do this as little as possible, but for someone like [Graves] I think it’s a disservice if he’s not out there,” LeBlanc said. “So that’s our job as staff to make sure he’s out there and not going to be less than his normal self.”

Of course, trying to pull Graves off the field at any time probably won’t be easy.

“I’m so ready to get going,” Graves said. “We have leaders all over the field. I can’t wait to get out there and play.”