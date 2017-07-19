Grundy County area church bulletins: July 27, 2017

Living Water Church to hold Prayer Night, summer events

Come worship with us 9 a.m. Sunday mornings at 118 E. Jefferson St. in the old movie theater. Be on the lookout for our new times and added services to start Aug. 20.

Prayer Night will be every Thursday night at 7 p.m., the church is open. With the lights dimmed and soft Christian music playing, come and spend some silent time of worship to the Lord.

Upcoming events:

• Marvelous Vacation Bible School – which is all about the superheroes. VBS will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8, 9 and 10.

• Back to School Fun Fair – From noon to 2 p.m. Aug. 13. Get help with all those needed school supplies while you grab some lunch (burgers and hot dogs on the grill) and let the kids play at the Touch a Truck event. It is great family time and will be free of charge.

• Celebrate Recovery – Walking a path of recovery? Workaholic, shopaholic, drugs, food? There are many addictions and Celebrate Recovery can help.

For information or questions, call the Rev. Steve Cook at 815-252- 4744.

First Baptist Church of Coal City to hold Vacation Bible School

It's Vacation Bible School at First Baptist Church of Coal City like you've never experienced before. Children ages preschool through eighth grade are admitted free from 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 through August 4.

Dust off your telescope and discover the incredible mysteries of the final frontier – right from your backyard! Join us for a week of searching the visible to discover the invisible at Galactic Starveyor.

Kids will begin each day at Worship Rally, where they will gather at the Starveyors Clubhouse to explore God’s Word.

Each day, kids will encounter amazing and wonderful things designed by a Creator who is even bigger than the vastness of His creation, as well as participate in crafts, games, tasty snacks and sing-along songs, as well as learn about missions.

Kids will discover that the God who created everything there is – the knowable and the unknowable, the visible and the invisible – wants a relationship with them.

First Baptist Church of Coal City is located 1 mile west of Coal City High School on Route 113.

For information, call 815-634-4365 or visit www.fbccoalcity.com.

First Baptist Church of Morris to hold Neighborhood Fest

First Baptist Church of Morris invites everyone to attend its third annual Neighborhood Fest. Neighborhood Fest is a free family fun-filled day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5.

Food will be served all day, with fun geared to all ages, including inflatables, face painting, gaga ball, yard yahtzee, water games, human foosball, a duck-calling seminar for kids, woodworking project for kids, children’s games and crafts.

Come visit for a short time or stay all day at the First Baptist Church, 1650 W. U.S. Route 6 in Morris. For information or questions, call 815-942-0812.

Craft and vendor show at Coal City church planned for Sept. 9

Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, is sponsoring its Craft/Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9. Crafters and vendors are still needed. Tables and spaces are $10 each. Crafters and vendors will be asked to donate an item for drawings. Spaces in the show are limited, so please register early.

Anyone interested a space in the show, is asked to contact Judy Miller at 815-530-5933 or jude3953@comcast.net.

The deadline to register is Sept. 4. The show will be held Sept. 9 in the church fellowship hall, so weather will not be a problem. Admission for shoppers will be $1, which includes a door prize ticket. Many parking spaces will be available, and crafters and vendors will have a variety of items to choose from.

Door prize drawings and lunch will also be available to visitors. Come out and maybe get some early holiday shopping done. All proceeds from this event will go the church building fund.