High school football: Hampshire works to fill QB, WR positions

HAMPSHIRE – The Whip-Purs’ dynamic duo is gone.

Quarterback Jake Vincent and receiver Jared Hornbeck both graduated and are bound for college ball at Robert Morris, where they will continue to team up.

In their wake, Hampshire football has to find a way to replace a quarterback who threw for 2,318 yards and a receiver who compiled 1,235 receiving yards (both numbers led the area).

“Hornbeck was obviously our best receiver last year with all the yards and touchdowns and whatnot,” senior receiver Nick Rummell said. “The guys we have this year are very mature. We know we’re going to have to step up, losing a guy like Hornbeck.”

Hornbeck caught 15 touchdown passes to go along with his 1,235 receiving yards. He totaled 66 receptions.

As the 2017 season nears, the Whips are excited about a foursome of senior receivers eager to step in.

Cameron Fleury returns after collecting 39 receptions for 521 yards and two touchdowns last season. Erik Starrenburg also made an impact, catching 18 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns. Joining those two will be Rummell, who saw time at defensive back last year, and Devin Baldridge, who played defensive end last year.

Those four senior receivers have played together since their earliest football days.

“We have a good background playing together since we were probably 4 years old,” Baldridge said. “The transition has been better than last year. Having the four guys that we have right now, everybody has a really good friendship.”

Coach Mike Brasile said the group helped their sophomore team to a 7-2 record two years ago. Now as seniors, it’s their turn to make a mark on the varsity squad.

“They’re all really great kids who have worked hard this entire offseason and become better,” Brasile said. “And they’re a group that really cares passionately about one another.”

Baldridge said he learned a lot from watching Hornbeck. Rummell acknowledged that Hornbeck leaves big shoes to fill, but he and his position-mates see a lot of potential for the unit.

As far as who will be throwing to the receivers, that’s still up in the air.

With about a month until kickoff, Hampshire has a three-way battle at the quarterback position. Seniors Ben Corcelles and Drew Dalby have been sharing snaps, along with junior Will Buterbaugh.

“All three of those guys have been great as far as competition goes,” Brasile said. “They are really pushing each other to be the best that they possibly can be, and it’s really showing here in the summer.”

Last year’s Hampshire squad – which finished 3-6 after a 3-2 start – had just a few returning starters from the year before. This year the Whips have more experience coming back.

Senior Jake Detiveaux was a captain a year ago and leads the offensive and defensive lines at left guard and defensive end, respectively.

“I feel like we’re going to get the job done this year,” Detiveaux said. “I’m excited. Everyone is doing great, we’re hustling to the ball, we’re working hard.”

Hampshire opens the season Aug. 25 at home against Dundee-Crown.