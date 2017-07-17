High school football: Johnsburg motivated by state runner-up finish

JOHNSBURG – The Johnsburg football team fell one win short of perfection in 2016, losing to Rochester, 38-14, in the Class 4A state championship game.

Before last year, no Skyhawks team in any sport had made it all the way to a state title game. For the returning players, being so close to the title is a constant reminder of what could have been.

"It’s kind of hard not to think about it," senior receiver Nico LoDolce said. "Do I get out of bed at this time ... do I do that extra rep? You’re like, ‘Yeah, we do, because we took second.’

"It’s the biggest motivation in my life right now, because just thinking about how hard we worked to get that far, and just come up a little short. We think, ‘What if we just did that extra sprint?’ So I’m leaving it all out there senior year."

Ten out of 11 starters on the Skyhawks' offense that played in that championship game are no longer on the team, including all-state running back and Wisconsin-Whitewater freshman Alex Peete, but the 2017 team hasn't lost any confidence heading into the season as the Class 4A runner-up.

If anything, this team has more.

"It's the same plan as last year," said senior running back/linebacker Jack Kegel, who will do most of the running in place of Peete.

"I can tell you it’s definitely going to help us. Losing that game, it was one of the hardest things all of us have ever gone through, and we couldn’t have any more motivation to get back and win it."

In all, Johnsburg lost 20 players to graduation. The biggest loss might have been up front with Northwest Herald All-Area first-team selection Joe Moore, a three-year starter on the offensive line now at the Air Force Academy.

Moore – also a standout on defense with 100 tackles, 35 tackles for loss and seven sacks – helped pave the way for a Skyhawks offense that averaged 44.1 points a game. On the ground, Peete had 39 touchdowns and 2,529 yards, finishing eighth on the IHSA all-time rushing list with 6,071 yards.

"You can’t replace a kid like that," third-year Johnsburg coach Dan DeBoeuf said of Peete. "As good of a player as he was, what made him so special was how good of a teammate and hard worker he was. I think he set the precedent for our other backs, and they know what it takes to be that successful."

Kegel (297 rushing yards, four touchdowns) is the Skyhawks' leading returner at running back, but they also return Jesse Mercado (221 yards, four touchdowns) and Casey Meland. On the offensive and defensive lines, they return only two players with starting experience in Marko Miserda and Fred Fuchs.

DeBoeuf said there are about eight or nine players competing for starting positions on the line.

"As you can see, our kids are pretty muscular," DeBoeuf said. "They’ve worked really hard on getting bigger, faster and stronger. Our strength coach, Namon Johnson, does an incredible job with those guys. He’s been a huge part of our success, taking our kids and bringing them to the next level."

Senior Adam Jayko, who had multiple interceptions throughout the playoffs at defensive back, takes over at quarterback for Riley Buchanan (1,642 yards, 18 touchdowns). Jayko also is the kicker and punter and said the team is focused on "winning that last game."

The linebackers – including Kegel, Joey Calhoun, Cam Interrante and Austin Butler – and defensive backfield again are loaded with speed.

"Our practices are fast," Jayko said. "They go by fast because all of our drills are fast-paced. We’re going 100 percent all the time. Last year set a standard. That's where we need to be."

Jayko will have many options to choose from. LoDolce was second in the area with 945 receiving yards and 12 scores, and Brody Frazier, Augie Rowe, Gibson Groves, Augi Lichtenstein and first-year player Jackson LaMarche are expected to get significant playing time.

Despite losing so many players to graduation, the Skyhawks still bring back valuable experience from a near perfect campaign at 13-1. DeBoeuf hopes last year's run pays off.

“Until you’re in that game and position, it’s hard to prepare kids mentally to see what it’s really going to be like,” DeBoeuf said. “If we can find a way to scrape our way back, I think it’s really going to pay dividends with the kids being back in that spotlight.”