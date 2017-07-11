High school football: Crystal Lake South making ‘seamless’ transition under new coach Rob Fontana

CRYSTAL LAKE – It’s no surprise that athletes and coaches spend many hours together. With summer football camp underway at Crystal Lake South, the Gators have been seeing a lot of new head coach Rob Fontana.

“He’s like another dad to me,” offensive lineman Trevor Keegan said. “I’m probably with him more than my dad, to be honest.”

Keegan said it with a grin after camp Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior and his teammates wearing full pads for the first time this summer.

Fontana will coach his first game as a varsity head coach in August, taking over for retired Gators coach Chuck Ahsmann. Ahsmann served as head coach for seven seasons.

“It’s a different hat to put on,” Fontana said. “Guys look at you a different way, and I’m perfectly fine with that. It’s a role and responsibility I’ve been looking forward to. I’m excited about it.”

Fontana served as an assistant coach for the Gators since 2005, with a two-year hiatus in 2008 and 2009. Most recently he was the defensive coordinator.

Fontana said Ahsmann kept giving him more and more responsibilities with the team over the years, preparing him for when he’d be a head coach.

That time has finally come.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Fontana said. “It takes a lot of time, which we already knew going into it. For me and my family, the only true change that we have to do is figure out a little better daycare system.”

Fontana’s wife, Jorie Fontana, is the South varsity volleyball coach. So, yes, they and their three young kids will have a busy start to the school year.

As for the kids on the football team, they were happy to learn of Fontana’s hiring in December.

“I talked to Trevor a lot about it,” senior running back Kyle Leva said. “We were both hoping Fontana would get the job.”

Leva led the team in receptions last season with 32 for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 601 yards and five touchdowns on 75 carries.

He and Keegan said there has been a different energy around the team since Fontana took over.

“He’s definitely changed our program so far,” Keegan said. “We were all out there lifting every day. We had a new point system (in the weight room). We’re all pushing each other. This is definitely the strongest team we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

The Gators, who finished 3-6 last year, still bring back the vast majority of the coaching staff. Even with a change at the top, nine of the 10 varsity coaches were with the program last year.

“That’s what we were all hoping would happen,” Leva said. “That made the transition from Ahsmann to Fontana just more seamless.”

Fontana, who has focused on defense for the past decade or so, is taking over the offense this year.

The coach agreed that continuity was key.

“It’s great for the kids to already know all the faces,” Fontana said. “They know all the coaches' personalities. They know how they do things. For them, it’s a comfort level.”

The Gators open the 2017 season Aug. 25 at McHenry.