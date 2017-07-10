Prep football: Playoff loss to Oswego source of motivation for Joliet West

JOLIET – When you look at the Joliet West football team on paper for the upcoming season, the offense catches your attention.

With junior quarterback Jaxon Aubry having a year and a half of varsity experience, with seniors Terrence “TJ” Neal and Omari Ferguson and junior Kevon Dorris leading the receiving corps, and with running backs Ezekiel Tulloch and Kendrick Roach ready to go, the Tigers are primed to put some points on the board.

Offensive weapons abound, but coach Jason Aubry’s team also played very well defensively the last couple of years, and he sees no reason that cannot continue.

Last season, when West finished 6-4 and suffered a heartbreaking 10-9 playoff loss at Oswego, the Tigers held five of their 10 opponents to one touchdown or fewer. The defense might have had its best game of all in the playoff loss.

“That was a heck of a tough loss to Oswego,” outside linebacker Jon Pullen said. “That was the best defensive game we ever played.”

“The entire game, I thought we had them,” Jaxon Aubry said. “Our defense played great. Our No. 1 thing on offense was throwing the ball and we couldn’t because of the wind.”

The playoff loss was the second time Oswego beat West. The Tigers dropped the Southwest Prairie Conference meeting, 7-3, in Week 3.

“These kids have been walking around with a dagger in their hearts since last year,” Jason Aubry said. “It doesn’t hurt that we will see Oswego again [in the SPC]. It’s not been hard to motivate the kids. Our defense played so well that game.”

The Tigers lost their starting defensive line to graduation, but Abe Mendez, Kaveion Underwood and Keenan Linder are back with some experience.

Pullen leads the linebacking crew. “Jon Pullen is going to be one of the best outside backers in our league,” Aubry said.

Alex Jimenez started at cornerback last season, hit the weight room hard, turned himself into one of the strongest kids on the team and pencils in at inside linebacker. Alex Schott and La’shawn Walker also are in the linebacker mix.

Behind them is all-area safety Arthur Hart.

“Arthur has had a tremendous summer,” Aubry said. “Obviously, he is a player. Dawson Beene started at corner last year, and I am very high on a junior corner, Tyler Barnette.”

“Arthur [Hart] and I for sure have to be defensive leaders,” Pullen said. “We have guys who were backups last year who can step up and be better. Arthur is great to have behind us. If someone does miss an assignment, we know he will be there.”

Then there’s that offense.

Jaxon Aubry passed for nearly 2,000 yards last fall. Tulloch was having a big season at running back before suffering a late injury, and Roach filled in well. The receiving corps gets a boost with the return of Dorris to the offensive side of the ball. He was a receiver as a freshman on the varsity and largely on defense last year.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to help the team, but I like being back on offense,” Dorris said. “It’s crazy to think back to being on the varsity as a freshman. I remember thinking how this all feels so real, and I had to get used to it.

“Jax [Jaxon Aubry] and I went to Troy Middle School together,” said Dorris, who was timed at 4.53 seconds in the 40 at a Tim Graf speed camp. “I like the ball he throws. We receivers just have to keep our eye on the ball and lock it in.

“We also have to make sure we block. The coaches say to stay focused on our blocks for four to six seconds. That’s how long a play lasts.”

The offensive line has some experience, and Jason Aubry sees potential.

“Taje Hymon and Connor McGovern are back in the O-line and Caleb Wilburn started a couple games,” Aubry said. “They give us a good core group. We also have a couple of really athletic juniors in Nate Allen and Joe Signorile. They’re big kids who can move.

“We lost our offensive line coach, Jack Rustman, to Loyola a year ago. But we had a P.E. opening here, he applied and got the job so he’s back with us. He also is our strength and conditioning coach. Jack played for me at Johnsburg and then played at Northern Michigan. He was here with me starting in 2010.”

Taking it all together, the Tigers have reasons to believe they can contend for the SPC title.

“We have a very disciplined group,” Aubry said. “They’re good kids who do what they are supposed to. Lincoln-Way East usually has a bunch of no-names on defense, but they are the best defense in the area every year. That’s because they just do their job. That’s us this year. That’s a tribute to our defensive coordinator, Harry Hessling.

“We mix some experience with new talent on defense, although we have more guys of note offensively. We are looking forward to a second year in this conference [SPC]. We’re excited about what could be.”