High school football: Cary-Grove tests drone for filming practices

Amid the clack-clack-clack of football pads colliding and the grunts of exertion, there is a low buzzing sound coming from above the field. It’s not a traditional football sound.

And the controller with a tablet attached to it, the one those two boys sitting along the sidelines are using, that's not a traditional football tool.

Cary-Grove has an eye in the sky.

The Trojans football team has been using a drone to film parts of their practices this summer. Derek Passaglia, 11, and Brady Seaburg, 11, sons of assistant coach Ryan Passaglia and head coach Brad Seaburg, operate the drone from the sidelines.

“We’ve always talked the last few years about getting a drone for video,” Ryan Passaglia said. “We’re thinking of ways to get better footage.”

The drone the Trojans use is owned by Ryan Passaglia. Ryan and Derek Passaglia have an interest in the devices and owned a few smaller ones before they bought the current one the team uses.

Ryan Passaglia said his drone, made by Autel Robotics, along with a case and other assorted accessories cost $999.

"I like the orange one because you can see it better," he said.

Football videography certainly has come a long way from the projector reel. The Trojans are looking for any advantage they can find.

Many teams film practices, in addition to games. Most typically have an end zone video recording tower, which is essentially a really tall tripod. More often than not, each team will set up its own tower behind an end zone Friday nights.

Passaglia noted a few advantages to using a drone. His drone can fly well over 100 feet high, much higher than a tower, giving a more overhead angle of the field.

A drone is also mobile, while end zone towers are not.

“It’s lighter and more mobile than those towers are,” Passaglia said. “You put the towers up, you’re kind of locked into that spot on the field. (With) this thing, you can say, ‘Hey, let’s go down to the 50-yard line,’ and buzz right down field and go.”

The controller is attached to a tablet, which allows the user to see what the drone sees. The drone has a hover function, so all the pilot needs to do is fly it into place and set it to hover.

The biggest problem, however, is that the drone’s battery lasts only 20 to 25 minutes. Passaglia has three batteries that the boys rotate during practice. Unfortunately, that means they have to land the drone, change the battery and take off again each time.

“It’s definitely in the test tube phase,” Brad Seaburg said. “Teaching people how to do it, most people say, ’I get to fly a drone, that’s pretty cool,’ so they’re pretty motivated to give it a try.”

The Trojans don’t plan to use the drone during games this fall. The IHSA prohibits the use of drones during IHSA tournament contests. During the regular season, drone policy is up to the host school.

South Elgin used a drone during regular-season home games in the past, but few other teams in the area do.

Ryan Passaglia said if the drone proves to be useful, the Trojans likely will continue to use it in practice.

“I don’t see why not,” Passaglia said. “We’ll see if it’s advantageous to us and see if we want to go with it.”