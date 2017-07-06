Football: Oswego DT Noah Shannon comes full circle, commits to Iowa

Noah Shannon’s circuitous recruiting route came full circle.

Oswego’s senior defensive tackle – who reopened his recruitment in May shortly after first verbally committing to Minnesota – confirmed on July 4 that he was committed to Iowa.

The Hawkeyes, among Shannon's nearly 20 suitors, were the first team to offer Shannon a college scholarship last fall.

"That always made me feel a little different about them than some of the other schools that were in the mix," Shannon said. "I chose Iowa because I thought they were the best fit for me. When I was there it felt like home and something I was used to."

Shannon, 6-foot and 305 pounds, is a three-star prospect rated as the 43rd-best defensive tackle nationally and Illinois' No. 10 recruit in the Class of 2018.

Perhaps the most coveted recruit in Oswego program history, Shannon held offers ranging from Michigan State and Minnesota in the Big Ten to Missouri and Arkansas in the SEC to Kansas State in the Big 12.

As a junior, Shannon anchored a Panthers' defense that held opponents to just 10 points per game. He had 56 tackles, 11 for loss and 3.5 sacks.

Shannon has the unique ability for a player his size to track down the ball all over the field.

"Noah can be as good as Noah wants to be. He's a special talent," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. "He is disruptive, extremely athletic and has a motor that doesn't stop."

Shannon first made a verbal commitment to Minnesota on May 9 after a visit to his campus. He decommitted from the Gophers and first-year coach P.J. Fleck less than three weeks later, and reopened his recruitment – although Cooney noted that Minnesota was in the mix until the end.

"I reopened my recruitment because I wanted to take a couple visits to other schools. I still had some questions that I needed answered," Shannon said. "The process was different because I already knew who my top schools were."

Shannon is Iowa’s 10th commitment in the Class of 2018, second defensive tackle. He’s also the second District 308 product in as many years to join the Hawkeyes. Oswego East running back Ivory Kelly-Martin will be a freshman at Iowa this fall.

“This is a big relief for me,” Shannon said. “I’m not stressing over it anymore. Now I can put my full attention into my high school’s team so that we can be the best team we can be.”