High school football: Cary-Grove offensive lineman Brett Groves holds 4 college offers entering senior year

Cary-Grove football coach Brad Seaburg has seen some big guys in his years of coaching. But Seaburg thinks Trojans senior offensive lineman Brett Groves might be the biggest.

“We’ve had some big guys before, but I don’t think we’ve ever had a guy his size with the athletic ability that he has,” Seaburg said. “I describe him as a lean 310, if that’s possible.”

Groves measures in at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. The offensive tackle has racked up four FCS scholarship offers from Indiana State, Jacksonville, Southern Illinois and Stetson.

“It’s been stressful, but it’s fun,” Groves said. “You get to meet guys from other schools. I get to go along with some other buddies that are being recruited here at Cary-Grove. It’s a good process. Obviously, it’s time consuming, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and you’ve just got to enjoy it.”

Groves was part of a Cary-Grove offensive line last season that pushed the Trojans to a 10-2 overall record and an IHSA Class 6A state quarterfinal appearance. Groves and a number of his fellow linemen return with experience running the Trojans’ triple option offense last season.

Groves spent the offseason touring college camps, which kept him busy.

“I got a lot of stuff done in the offseason,” Groves said. “Just try to go out there and show some college coaches what I want. After school, weight lifting with the team and try to focus on the team stuff and let the college stuff take care of itself.”

His first offer came in early April, from Stetson in DeLand, Florida. The most recent offer came from SIU in mid-June. Groves could potentially join Fox Valley Conference foe Jimmy Wormsley of Jacobs, who committed to play offensive line at SIU last month.

Groves said he hasn’t set a date for himself on when he wants to decide his future.

“Ideally you want to do it before the season, that way you just get it out of your head,” Groves said. “But I haven’t set a date or anything for myself.”

He has more college camps scheduled this month and could pick up more offers before his senior season starts.

Seaburg said Groves made big gains in the weight room this offseason.

“He did a lot of work, and he looks better," Seaburg said. "He’s about the same weight as he was last year, he’s a lot stronger. We’re really looking for him to be one of the leaders on the offensive line.”

Now though, the focus has been on improving the Trojans' offensive line over the summer.

Fellow lineman Addison West, a junior with a Division I offer already, said Groves helped him out a lot last year when West was called up to varsity as a sophomore. It’s possible the 6-foot-5, 310-pound Groves could be lined up next to the 6-foot-4, 270-pound West next season.

“He’s a great teammate,” West said. “He teaches me stuff, and we work out together. He brings so much energy to practice.”