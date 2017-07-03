High school football: ‘It’s a process,’ Cary-Grove works out kinks at summer camp

This time of year, high school football players can finally do one of the things they’re not allowed to do all offseason: hit.

“(The) best part is being back with the guys after a long winter,” Cary-Grove offensive lineman Brett Groves said. “We lift with each other every day, but nothing’s better than to be able to hit them sometimes.”

C-G was one of the few area teams practicing Monday before the Independence Day holiday. For the Trojans, summertime workouts are already about halfway over.

Although still about two months away, kickoff looms ever nearer.

“(We) just get that bond together,” Groves said of summer camp. “When it’s all getting tough and you’re looking at each other, that’s the best bond.”

For coach Brad Seaburg, the toughest thing might be keeping 80-plus kids organized, and making sure they’re working around all their other commitments.

Quarterback Quinn Priester is one of those guys balancing multiple things. The 6-foot-3, 184-pound junior plays high-level travel baseball and is committed to pitch at TCU.

Priester and fellow junior Ben McDonald are contending for the starting QB spot, Seaburg said.

Priester is excited about wearing pads again. His fastball has topped out at 93 mph. Going back to throwing a pigskin, however, is a slight adjustment.

“The biggest challenge with throwing a football is it’s a different delivery,” Priester said. “You have to pronate your hand a little more. From what I’ve heard, it’s extremely good for my arm. So I love that part.”

Going back-and-forth between the sports in the summertime sometimes can cause the occasional football to flutter out of his hand if he uses a baseball motion. Or sometimes he’ll throw the baseball a little too much like a football, and it will end up in the dirt.

“When that happens, I just refocus,” Priester said. “I’ve been doing this for so long, it’s starting to become natural.”

Priester backed up starting quarterback Bobby Collins last season. Even though his arm is a weapon, he also did a lot of damage with his feet in his limited reps. Priester rushed for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 39 carries. He attempted nine passes, completing five for 104 yards.

McDonald, a 6-3, 185-pound QB, also took a few reps when he was called up during the playoffs. Whichever one of them is on the field, he will be relying on Groves and the offensive line in the Trojans' triple-option offense.

“It’s a lot of early work, timing stuff, just a lot of working in plays and things,” Priester said. “The offensive line is doing an awesome job adjusting. (We have) some big guys up there."

This time of year, there's plenty of kinks to work out.

"When we leave in November, we feel like we’re a pretty good, functioning unit, and that’s our last memory," Seaburg said. "We expect to get to that level; we just have to remember that it’s a process. That’s the toughest part about the summer: having that patience that you know you’ll get there."

Fullback Max Skol played both ways last year. Defensively, Skol said he is working on moving from linebacker to defensive back.

“I’ll probably be more on the outside,” Skol said. “It’s a whole different position, learning how to come off different blocks on the outside. Pass coverage will be different and all that.”

Last year, Skol became a top option when fullback Tyler Pennington missed time with an ankle injury. Skol ran for 376 yards and six touchdowns on 67 carries.

Speaking of Pennington – who is now a walk-on at Arkansas – for the first time in four years, the school’s all-time leading rusher is not suiting up with C-G at camp.

“I hadn’t thought about it,” Seaburg said. “You’re so focused on the now. But I’m sure there’s going to be more moments where something will happen. The fullback might fumble the ball or maybe the fullback will go the wrong way and we’ll probably think of [Pennington].”

As they did last year, the Trojans open the season with a big-time matchup against Prairie Ridge on Aug. 25.