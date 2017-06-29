Oswego East QB commits to Eastern Illinois

Jaylon Banks’ wait was rewarded.

As late as two weeks ago the former Oswego East quarterback’s best opportunity to play college football was a preferred walk-on offer from Louisiana Tech.

He still hadn’t committed, and was set to go the junior college route in Miami for a semester.

That all changed overnight.

Banks was offered a scholarship by Eastern Illinois University on June 26, and pledged his commitment two days later to the Division I program that plays in the Football Championship Subdivision.

“When this came about there was no way I could pass it up,” Banks said. “Playing for a Division I state university, staying close to home, they play great competition, I’ll get a great education – it was all a plus for me.”

Banks, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback, started for the Wolves for the last two seasons after transferring from Lyons Township as a junior.

He rewrote several passing records at Oswego East. As a senior Banks threw for 1,983 yards and 22 touchdowns in leading the Wolves to a 9-2 record and the second round of the Class 8A playoffs.

“When he came to us, Jaylon was probably more of a run-first guy. He has really, really worked hard to become a complete quarterback,” Oswego East coach Tyson LeBlanc said. “He’s a smart kid, great football IQ, one of the hardest-working kids we had.

“He always felt he could play at that Division I level, and I agree with him. He was persistent and patient.”

Banks, whose father, Jason, played defensive line at Northern Illinois, actually preferred soccer growing up. He started playing football in the second grade, but started taking it seriously by the seventh grade.

“The light switched,” Banks said. “I fell in love with it.”

Banks was in contact with Eastern Illinois throughout the recruiting process, but until this week the Panthers were not planning to bring in a quarterback recruit for the 2017 class. Circumstances changed, and Banks received the call he was waiting for. It was always his hope to play close to home.

“I could have been done with this hoopla months ago, I could have signed with a smaller school, but just discussing with my family I thought it was best for me to wait,” Banks said. “I’m just thankful that God blessed me with this.”

Banks is joining a program that’s been a cradle of quarterbacks, considering the size of the school.

Current New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton quarterbacked Eastern in the mid-1980s, and ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo starred there. Most recently, current New England Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo broke several of Romo’s records. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Brad Childress also played in Charleston.

“They’ve had such a good history – hopefully I’ll be able to carry that on,” Banks said. “Right now I’m just really excited to go to work with the coaching staff. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Eastern returns its starting quarterback, Mitch Kimble, off a team that went 6-5, 4-4 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Banks doesn’t rule out the idea of redshirting this coming year – but at this point, isn’t conceding anything.

“Of course I want to play as soon as possible,” Banks said. “[Kimble] is a redshirt senior, and I am going to do my best to push him. I’m going in there with the mentality to start. If I redshirt, I redshirt. Every day I’m going there ready to compete. If that’s not your goal, you shouldn’t be playing football.”

In a recent string of firsts for Oswego East, Banks will be the first quarterback to play Division I football.

“It’s been a long journey, and it’s far from over,” Banks said.