High school football: Cary-Grove lineman Addison West has 1 Division I offer already, looks toward junior season

Cary-Grove offensive lineman Addison West played on varsity as a sophomore last fall because, as Trojans coach Brad Seaburg put it: “He’s physically just bigger. He was ready to play varsity football.”

West started on an offensive line that helped the Trojans to a 10-2 season, including an IHSA Class 6A quarterfinal appearance.

In May, West picked up his first Division I college scholarship offer from Central Michigan, three months before the start of his junior season.

“I was not expecting that at all,” West said. “Central Michigan came in and had a workout day. [Recruiting coordinator Sherrone Moore] gave me his card and was like, ‘Call me tonight if you get a chance.’”

Moore offered West a scholarship that evening. Now at 6-foot-4, 270 pounds, West said he has been in contact with five or six more schools, although Central Michigan is his only offer so far.

Seaburg said West keeps getting bigger, too, putting on about 30 pounds in the past year.

“Right away we’re seeing he’s much more powerful than he was last year,” Seaburg said. “He’s done what he’s needed to do to get himself better.”

As far as playing on varsity as a sophomore, West called it “crazy.” He learned a lot from his teammates on the offensive line. Seaburg said West is not too vocal, electing rather to listen, which is good for a young player.

“Addison definitely stands out in his class,” Seaburg said. “Any time you get his type of ability and size, getting him to play with older kids – bigger kids, stronger kids – only helps him out. He definitely benefited from playing varsity and just being around varsity guys.”

West is athletic for his size. He plays basketball and has been playing with the varsity basketball team this summer after spending last year on the sophomore team.

“It’s not as physical as football, but I like it,” West said. “It helps me with my footwork and my quickness. I like being physical in the post. This year I’ve got to deal with kids who are bigger than me.”

C-G boys basketball coach Adam McCloud called West a force inside, noting that there are few kids on the basketball court stronger than him.

West also likes having the ball in his hands, something that rarely, if ever, happens on the offensive line.

“He has great hands and feet, which is why he’s a great football player,” McCloud said. “It keeps him competitive, and we like that.”

Seaburg said he wouldn’t be surprised if college football coaches even give West some looks as a defensive lineman because of his athleticism.