High school football: Prairie Ridge football to be featured all season on Comcast Sportsnet’s ‘Drive’

The defending state champion Prairie Ridge football team is garnering plenty of attention and, once again, has high expectations.

There will be just a little bit more attention on the IHSA Class 6A state champs this fall when the Wolves are featured on Comcast SportsNet Chicago’s weekly segment “Drive.”

The documentary-style feature has been running since 2009 and follows one team throughout the course of the football season. Last season, “Drive” aired every Friday night as a segment on CSN Chicago’s “High School Lites.”

“It’s a nice way to showcase our program,” Wolves coach Chris Schremp said. “It’s nice for the kids to get some notoriety, the staff, the conference. It think it’s a great thing for our conference, so people can see how tough our Fox Valley Conference is. Sometimes people forget about us, and they don’t realize how good our teams are around here.”

The program announced Prairie Ridge as its featured team Monday on Twitter. Last year, “Drive” followed Lincoln-Way East from the first practice of the year all the way through a loss in the Class 8A state quarterfinals.

With expectations already sky high after a 14-0 season, Schremp said he doesn’t mind having cameras around every so often.

“My first initial thought on the program was, ‘Oh, man, I don’t want to do this,’” Schremp said. “Like we need any more pressure. But you know what, there’s not more pressure than showing up every day and being ready to practice hard. I don’t care if there’s cameras there or not.

“When else is there going to be a bigger target on our back? Whenever you’re the champion, everybody wants to knock you off. People are going to approach it that way whether the "Drive" is there or not.”

The players are excited about it, Schremp said. Entering his 16th season as head coach, Schremp said he, too, would check out the show to see how his team is portrayed.

Schools featured on Comcast SportsNet Chicago's “Drive”

2017: Prairie Ridge

2016: Lincoln-Way East, 9-3, lost in Class 8A state quarterfinal

2015: Homewood-Flossmoor, 10-2, lost Class 8A state quarterfinal

2014: Providence Catholic, 13-1, won Class 7A state championship

2013: Stevenson, 10-3, lost Class 8A state semifinal

2012: Joliet Catholic, 8-5, lost Class 5A state semifinal

2011: Montini Catholic, 12-2, won Class 5A state championship

2010: Maine South, 12-2, won Class 8A state championship

2009: Mount Carmel, 8-4, lost in Class 8A quarterfinals